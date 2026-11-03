DigiVault LLC releases a new cost analysis documenting increases in U.S. wedding stationery postage and their financial impact relative to consumer-price inflation.

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - DigiVault LLC has announced the publication of a new research analysis examining the rising cost of mailing wedding stationery in the United States. The research finds that postage expenses for a standard four-piece wedding stationery set sent to 100 guest households have increased 58.1% since January 2019, rising from $215 to $340 under postal rates introduced in July 2026. The analysis evaluates the financial impact of these increases against broader consumer-price inflation.





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The research, published through WeddingTemplates, a website operated by DigiVault LLC, examines changes in U.S. Postal Service retail postage rates between January 27, 2019, and July 12, 2026. It evaluates the combined mailing costs of save-the-date postcards, invitation suites, stamped reply envelopes, and thank-you cards. The findings indicate that these expenses increased more rapidly than the overall Consumer Price Index, which rose 33.9% between January 2019 and September 2026.

Research Identifies Higher Mailing Expenses

The newly published analysis calculates postage costs using a standard mailing arrangement consisting of one postcard, one two-ounce invitation suite in a rectangular envelope, one stamped one-ounce reply envelope, and one one-ounce thank-you card per guest household.

Under this model, the total postage expense increased from $2.15 per household in 2019 to $3.40 in 2026, an additional $1.25 per household.

For a mailing list of 100 households, this represents an increase of $125. The corresponding total is $255 for 75 households and $510 for 150 households under current rates.

The analysis identifies several changes in domestic First-Class Mail pricing:

The one-ounce Forever stamp increased from $0.55 to $0.82, representing a 49.1% increase.

Postcard postage increased from $0.35 to $0.65, representing an 85.7% increase.

The additional-ounce charge increased from $0.15 to $0.29, representing a 93.3% increase.

The cost of mailing a two-ounce letter increased from $0.70 to $1.11, representing a 58.6% increase.

The findings reflect eight increases in the Forever stamp price since the 55-cent rate took effect in January 2019.

Mailing Specifications Contribute to Cost Differences

The research also examines how envelope dimensions, weight, and mailing classifications influence postage expenditures.

For invitations weighing one ounce, the modeled four-piece stationery mailing costs $3.11 per household, compared with $2.00 in 2019. For three-ounce invitations, the current cost increases to $3.69 per household, compared with $2.30 in 2019.

The analysis additionally identifies the financial impact of nonmachinable mailing requirements. The USPS surcharge applicable to certain square, rigid, or otherwise nonmachinable letters increased from $0.15 in 2019 to $0.49 in 2026.

For a two-ounce square invitation, the current postage expense is $1.60, compared with $0.85 in 2019. Incorporating square invitations into the standard four-piece mailing increases the modeled postage expense for 100 households to $389, compared with $230 in 2019.

The research also reviews international mailing expenses. The price of a one-ounce First-Class Mail International letter increased from $1.15 in 2019 to $1.75 in 2026. Current postage for two-ounce international letters varies by destination, with rates of $2.35 for Canada, $2.60 for Mexico, and $3.50 for other countries.

Analysis Measures Postage Growth Against Inflation

A central finding of the analysis is that wedding stationery postage expenses have increased more rapidly than overall consumer prices.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 33.9% between January 2019 and September 2026.

Applying this inflation increase to the $215 modeled postage expense in early 2019 produces an equivalent cost of approximately $288 in September 2026 dollars.

The current expense of $340 is therefore approximately $52, or 18.1%, higher than the amount explained by general consumer-price inflation.

The findings document the effect of postal rate adjustments on a defined category of household spending and provide a consistent historical comparison of mailing expenses under publicly available USPS pricing schedules.

About the Research

The analysis uses USPS retail stamped First-Class Mail prices effective January 27, 2019, and the corresponding rates introduced July 12, 2026. These First-Class Mail rates remain reflected in the current USPS price list.

The inflation comparison is based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, U.S. city average, not seasonally adjusted, for January 2019 through September 2026.

The calculations assume qualifying rectangular postcards, standard letter-sized envelopes, and a two-ounce invitation suite. Actual mailing expenses depend on dimensions, weight, thickness, destination, and postal classification.

The research covers retail postage expenses only. It excludes printing, paper, envelopes, additional stationery materials, metered-mail discounts, and commercial presorted rates.

About WeddingTemplates

WeddingTemplates is a browser-based wedding stationery platform operated by DigiVault LLC. The website provides customizable stationery templates and publishes informational resources relating to wedding planning and stationery preparation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322105