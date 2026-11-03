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ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 14:50 Uhr
191 Leser
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SCS Global Services: Webinar: CBAM Cost Management and Verification: Managing Exposure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Register here: CBAM Cost Management and Verification: Managing exposure

Since January 2026, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has been in its definitive period. Authorised CBAM declarants will surrender CBAM certificates for the embedded emissions in goods imported in 2026. The number of certificates depends on whether the declaration uses verified actual values from the producing installation or default values.

A webinar on managing cost for CBAM

This makes cost management and verification two parts of the same question. A forecast of CBAM certificate costs is calculated from the embedded emissions reported for each imported good, so its accuracy depends on that emissions data. Actual values can only be used once the producing installation's emissions data has been verified, and where verified actual values are lower than default values, fewer certificates are required.

In this webinar, SCS Global Services Europe and carboneer bring the financial and verification perspectives together. The session explains how CBAM costs are calculated and managed, what a verification of embedded emissions involves, and when emissions data is complete enough to be verified.

This session covers

- How CBAM costs are calculated and which factors importers can influence
- Managing CBAM exposure, including certificate purchasing
- The verification process, from monitoring plan review to site visit
- Preparing supplier and precursor data, which can take weeks or months
- Live Q&A with the speakers

Who should attend:
Authorised CBAM declarants, EU importers, and installation operators outside the EU, as well as the Iron, steel, aluminum, and fertilizer sectors.

Save your spot: Register now

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/webinar-cbam-cost-management-and-verification-managing-exposure-1245757

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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