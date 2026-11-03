

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris slipped on Tuesday as markets focused on the U.S. midterm elections as well as the latest margin warning by tech giant Apple.



The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris is currently trading at 8,041.61, losing 6 points or 0.08 percent from the previous close of 8,047.69. The day's trading ranged between 8,043.84 and 7,986.55.



Currently, only 17 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading above the flatline.



LVMH topped gains with a surge of 1.7 percent. Orange as well as Kering followed with gains of more than a percent.



Dassault Systemes led losses with a plunge of 3.2 percent, followed by Capgemini as well as Stellantis that shed more than 2 percent.



Amidst a hardening in global bond yields, France's 10-year bond yields have surged 0.96 percent overnight to 4.946 percent. Yields ranged between 4.970 percent and 4.922 percent in the day's trading versus 4.899 percent at the previous close.



Amidst market spotlight on the U.S. midterm elections, the Dollar Index strengthened in Tuesday's trading. The 6-currency Dollar Index has rallied 0.15 percent to 101.90. The index was at 101.75 a day earlier. The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile dropped 0.04 percent to 1.1180. The pair ranged between 1.1237 and 1.1149. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.06 percent to 0.8337. The EUR/JPY pair has rallied 0.20 percent to trade at 176.87.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News