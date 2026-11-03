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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE-Affiliated Venue for Tokenization Adds Transfer Agents: NYSE Content Update

NYSE-Affiliated Venue for Tokenization Adds Transfer Agents: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 3rd

  • Firms join NYSE to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the upcoming NYSE tokenized securities platform
    • NYSE has already signed agreements with Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) and tZERO and has now added agreements with Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), Computershare, Equiniti, and Superstate.
    • Superstate CEO Robert Leshner will join NYSE Live to discuss how NYSE's platform will enable tokenized trading experiences
  • Shares of Herbalife rose in extended trading following its Q3 earnings
    • Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) posted 6% net sales growth year-over-year.
    • The results clinched its fifth straight quarter of expansion.
    • CFO Scott Schaefer will join NYSE Live to break down the numbers and elaborate on his goals in the new role.
  • Rocker announced $12.85 million in new funding
    • The startup says that its platform can be used as an individual assistant or deployed across companies.
    • Co-founder and CEO Alex Vogenthaler will join NYSE Live to reveal how Rocker will deploy the fresh capital.

Opening Bell
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) celebrates more than 100 years listed on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) rings the closing bell ahead of its 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-affiliated-venue-for-tokenization-adds-transfer-agents-nyse-content-update-302927903.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.