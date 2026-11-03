New York Stock Exchange: NYSE-Affiliated Venue for Tokenization Adds Transfer Agents: NYSE Content Update

NYSE-Affiliated Venue for Tokenization Adds Transfer Agents: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 3rd

Firms join NYSE to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the upcoming NYSE tokenized securities platform NYSE has already signed agreements with Securitize (NYSE: SECZ) and tZERO and has now added agreements with Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), Computershare, Equiniti, and Superstate. Superstate CEO Robert Leshner will join NYSE Live to discuss how NYSE's platform will enable tokenized trading experiences

Shares of Herbalife rose in extended trading following its Q3 earnings Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) posted 6% net sales growth year-over-year. The results clinched its fifth straight quarter of expansion. CFO Scott Schaefer will join NYSE Live to break down the numbers and elaborate on his goals in the new role.

Rocker announced $12.85 million in new funding The startup says that its platform can be used as an individual assistant or deployed across companies. Co-founder and CEO Alex Vogenthaler will join NYSE Live to reveal how Rocker will deploy the fresh capital.



Opening Bell

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) celebrates more than 100 years listed on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC) rings the closing bell ahead of its 2026 Investor Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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