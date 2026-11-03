VISTECH Expands SolSuite CPQ With AI-Powered Conversational Guided Selling

New Guided Selling capabilities turn complex buyer needs into faster, more accurate product recommendations.

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / VISTECH, a leading provider of CPQ, custom software, and AI-powered business solutions, announces new Guided Selling capabilities for SolSuite CPQ, designed to help organizations streamline complex sales processes and accelerate decision-making.

Many organizations struggle with complicated product catalogs, inconsistent quoting processes, and the need for deep product knowledge during customer interactions. VISTECH's SolSuite CPQ Guided Selling solutions help organizations translate buyer needs, goals, applications, and challenges into accurate product recommendations, configurations, and quotes using product intelligence, business rules, and configuration knowledge.

Rather than requiring customers to understand detailed product specifications, Guided Selling helps translate buyer goals, applications, and challenges into appropriate product recommendations and configurations.

By combining CPQ expertise, product intelligence, business rules, and modern AI capabilities, VISTECH enables organizations to:

Guide buyers to the right solution with confidence

Simplify complex product selection and configuration

Enable structured or AI-powered conversational buying experiences

Improve recommendation, quote, and configuration accuracy

Accelerate the path from buyer need to recommended solution

"Organizations want to make it easier for buyers to identify the right solutions while reducing complexity behind the scenes," said Rick Huebner, CEO of VISTECH. "Whether through structured workflows or conversational AI experiences, Guided Selling helps companies deliver faster, more accurate recommendations and a better customer experience."

About VISTECH

VISTECH, located in Hartford, Connecticut, is a technology firm offering integrated IT solutions, software development services, and eCommerce solutions. Our expertise covers a wide range of tech-related needs for businesses. For more information about VISTECH's Guided Selling and SolSuite CPQ solutions, visit VISTECH.com. Follow VISTECH on LinkedIn for the latest news, insights and updates.

Contact Information

Neil Goodwin

VP Sales

GoodwinNB@VISTECH.com

860.251.8003

SOURCE: VISTECH

VISTECH Guided Selling Infographic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vistech-expands-solsuite-cpq-with-ai-powered-conversational-guide-1242732