Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISTECH Expands SolSuite CPQ With AI-Powered Conversational Guided Selling

New Guided Selling capabilities turn complex buyer needs into faster, more accurate product recommendations.

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / VISTECH, a leading provider of CPQ, custom software, and AI-powered business solutions, announces new Guided Selling capabilities for SolSuite CPQ, designed to help organizations streamline complex sales processes and accelerate decision-making.

Many organizations struggle with complicated product catalogs, inconsistent quoting processes, and the need for deep product knowledge during customer interactions. VISTECH's SolSuite CPQ Guided Selling solutions help organizations translate buyer needs, goals, applications, and challenges into accurate product recommendations, configurations, and quotes using product intelligence, business rules, and configuration knowledge.

Rather than requiring customers to understand detailed product specifications, Guided Selling helps translate buyer goals, applications, and challenges into appropriate product recommendations and configurations.

By combining CPQ expertise, product intelligence, business rules, and modern AI capabilities, VISTECH enables organizations to:

  • Guide buyers to the right solution with confidence
  • Simplify complex product selection and configuration
  • Enable structured or AI-powered conversational buying experiences
  • Improve recommendation, quote, and configuration accuracy
  • Accelerate the path from buyer need to recommended solution

"Organizations want to make it easier for buyers to identify the right solutions while reducing complexity behind the scenes," said Rick Huebner, CEO of VISTECH. "Whether through structured workflows or conversational AI experiences, Guided Selling helps companies deliver faster, more accurate recommendations and a better customer experience."

About VISTECH

VISTECH, located in Hartford, Connecticut, is a technology firm offering integrated IT solutions, software development services, and eCommerce solutions. Our expertise covers a wide range of tech-related needs for businesses. For more information about VISTECH's Guided Selling and SolSuite CPQ solutions, visit VISTECH.com. Follow VISTECH on LinkedIn for the latest news, insights and updates.

Contact Information

Neil Goodwin
VP Sales
GoodwinNB@VISTECH.com
860.251.8003

SOURCE: VISTECH



Related Documents:
  • VISTECH Guided Selling Infographic


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vistech-expands-solsuite-cpq-with-ai-powered-conversational-guide-1242732

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.