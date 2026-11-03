SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Introduces Two New High Voltage Modules to its 270 Vin DC-DC Mil-COTS Family, the MCOTS-C-270-800-FT & MCOTS-C-270-1000-FT

High Voltage DC-DC Converters Address the Unique Power Requirements of Tethered Drone Systems and More

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / SynQor, Inc., announces two new additions to its 270 Vdc lineup of full-brick DC-DC converters. These new converters, based on SynQor's next-generation isolated, fixed-frequency, synchronous rectifier technology, offer engineers an extremely efficient, high output voltage solution. In an industry where space is at a premium, the modules' impressive power density helps designers minimize footprint. These MIL-STD-704 compliant converters can up-convert a 155-425 Vdc input voltage to a regulated 800 or 1000 Vdc output. This output voltage can then be trimmed from -20% up to +10% of the nominal output voltage allowing for greater design flexibility. Designed to deliver extremely high efficiency across its entire output power range, they are able to achieve efficiencies as high as 91% at half load and 93% at full load. The low power dissipation characteristics of these encased units allow designers to deliver full power to the load at baseplate temperatures up to 100 °C with an input of 270 Vdc.

The MCOTS-C-270-800-FT and MCOTS-C-270-1000-FT are designed to operate in the harshest military conditions, and their high voltage outputs are well-suited for applications such as tethered UAVs and UUVs where minimizing cable losses is critical. The modules also offer a range of protection features including output current limit, under-voltage lockout, over-voltage shutdown, and thermal shutdown. Additionally, they feature an advanced set of capabilities, including synchronized startup (START SYNC) and integrated active current sharing, which make them ideal for paralleling applications. Other notable features include external clock synchronization to help improve system EMI performance at specific frequencies, and remote sense to compensate for cable drops.

Features:

High power density: MCOTS-C-270-800-FT: up to 600 W / 0.75 A at 800 Vdc MCOTS-C-270-1000-FT: up to 600 W / 0.60 A at 1000 Vdc

Wide input range: 155-425 Vdc

High efficiency: 91% at half load / 93% at full load

Maximum baseplate temperature: 100 °C

Specification Compliance:

MIL-STD-704 (A-F)

MIL-STD-461 (C-F)

MIL-STD-810G

SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions for the defense industry. Click here to download the MCOTS-C-270-800-FT and MCOTS-C-270-1000-FT datasheets. For more information on this or any other SynQor products, visit us at www.synqor.com or contact us via your local SynQor representative.

Contact Information:

Website: www.synqor.com

Email: inquiries@synqor.com

Phone: (603)-541-4141

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/synqorr-introduces-two-new-high-voltage-modules-to-its-270-vin-dc-dc-mil-cots-1243386