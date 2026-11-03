Hestia Insight Inc: Hestia Insight Cuts Impact-O News Release Drafting Price to $99 and Adds $19 Monthly Membership

Members pay $79 per release. Optional national distribution is also available at $375 per release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB:HSTA) today announced new pricing for Impact-O, its AI news release drafting and compliance screening service. The standard price falls to $99 per release from the $179 introductory price set when Impact-O launched in April 2026. A new $19 monthly membership lowers the price to $79 per release.

Each release includes two AI-generated drafts and automated compliance screening. The client reviews and approves every release before it is issued.

To help expand the client's reach, Hestia coordinates national U.S. wire distribution through a premier news service at a rate of $375 per release.

Hestia Insight is also in discussions with Escher AI, the applied AI practice of Escher Capital, about offering the Escher AI news service to Impact-O clients as an add-on. The service automatically drafts weekly LinkedIn posts from sector news, so a company can keep its media momentum going after a strong news release. Escher AI is developing two related services. The first adds a daily sector news feed to a client's website, designed to help the site rank in AI search results. The second, an earned media service, tells writers at more than 2,000 media outlets about potential story ideas featuring its clients.

"Partnering with Hestia gives us a great opportunity to bring small and midsize companies and startups a suite of AI-driven PR and IR tools for a small fraction of what a traditional agency charges," said Edward Boyle, Chief Executive Officer of Escher AI.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. is an AI-driven capital markets advisory and consulting firm focused on helping emerging growth companies strengthen their market position, streamline operations, and scale efficiently. The company develops AI applications designed to support public and private companies with tasks such as investor communications, regulatory-aligned content creation, and strategic decision-making. Hestia provides capital markets support ranging from pre-raise planning and market analysis to investor materials, financial modeling, and fractional C-suite advisory. Through its subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., the company engages in capital market activities and selective strategic partnerships that complement its AI solutions. For more information, visit www.hestiainsight.com.

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Hestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2025 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Hestia Insight Inc.

Tel: 516.212.0727

Email: corp@hestiainsight.com

SOURCE: Hestia Insight Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/hestia-insight-cuts-impact-o-news-release-drafting-price-to-99-and-adds-19-mon-1245655