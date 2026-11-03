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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Vincit Oyj: Vincit renews the leadership of its commercial operations and software development business and updates the composition of its Leadership Team

Vincit Plc

Company announcement, November 3, 2026, at 2:00 pm EET

Vincit renews the leadership of its commercial operations and software development business and updates the composition of its Leadership Team

Vincit is renewing the leadership of its commercial operations and Digital Solutions business as well as the composition of its Leadership Team as the company moves into the next phase of its commercial development and accelerates its AI transformation. The members of Vincit's Leadership Team, Chief Revenue Officer Mika Immo and Business Director of the Digital Solutions business Jarno Rikama, will leave their positions on 3 November 2026.

The responsibilities of the Chief Revenue Officer will be assumed temporarily by CEO Julius Manni. Mikko Salokangas (B.Sc. of Software Engineering) has been appointed as the interim Business Director of Digital Solutions and a member of the Leadership Team. He has worked at Vincit in various roles since 2014, most recently as Head of Capability & AI Delivery for the same unit.

"I want to thank Mika and Jarno for their valuable contribution to Vincit. Mika has done a great job in taking our commercial operations to a new level, which gives us an excellent foundation for the next phase. Meanwhile, Jarno has played a key role in stabilizing the operations of the Digital Solutions business over the past year. I wish them both all the best for the future," says Vincit's CEO Julius Manni.

At this stage, Vincit will not launch separate searches for successors. Following the changes, Vincit's Leadership Team will consist of the following members as of November 3, 2026:

Julius Manni, CEO
Suvi Albert, Business Director, Core, Data & Analytics
Mari Kuha, Chief People Officer
Paula Kuittinen, CFO
Riku Kärkkäinen, Business Director, Commerce
Mikko Salokangas, Interim Business Director, Digital Solutions

All members of Vincit's Leadership Team report to CEO Julius Manni.

Additional information

Vincit Plc, CEO Julius Manni, phone: +358 50 424 3932

Certified advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, phone: +358 50 520 4098

Vincit Plc in brief

Vincit turns digital into business results by combining leading enterprise platforms, AI solutions, and human-centric design. Vincit Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.vincit.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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