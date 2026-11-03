New partnership with Focus Brands will launch Outdoor Voices across wholesale and e-commerce channels, extending the American active-lifestyle brand's growing international footprint.

Outdoor Voices, the American active-lifestyle brand known for its recreation-first approach to movement and community, today announced a strategic partnership with Focus Brands to expand across the United Kingdom and European Union.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103139937/en/

The partnership represents another significant milestone in Outdoor Voices' international growth strategy under Consortium Brand Partners (CBP), following the brand's recently announced expansion into Korea, China and Southeast Asia. Together, these partnerships reflect a coordinated effort to establish Outdoor Voices as a globally recognized active-lifestyle brand through experienced regional partners.

Under the agreement, Focus Brands will lead the development and distribution of Outdoor Voices across the UK and European Union, initially focusing on wholesale and e-commerce channels. Leveraging its established regional relationships and expertise in product development, sourcing, marketing and distribution, Focus Brands will work to introduce the brand to new consumers while maintaining the distinctive identity that has made Outdoor Voices a recognized name in American activewear.

"Outdoor Voices has an incredibly compelling brand identity and a philosophy that resonates well beyond its home market," said Michael DeVirgilio, Founding Partner of Consortium Brand Partners. "Our strategy has been to pair the brand's unique positioning with exceptional operating partners who can unlock its potential in markets around the world. With continued growth in the United States, our recent expansion across Asia, and now this partnership with Focus Brands, Outdoor Voices is on a trajectory to surpass its previous peak in global retail sales by the end of 2027. And we're just getting started."

Founded in 2013, Outdoor Voices helped redefine the activewear category by challenging the notion that movement must be centered on performance or competition. Its signature 'Doing Things' philosophy celebrates the joy of being active, whether through sport, recreation or everyday movement, and has inspired a loyal community drawn to the brand's inclusive and optimistic approach.

As active living, wellness and outdoor recreation continue to shape consumer lifestyles internationally, Outdoor Voices sees a meaningful opportunity to bring its distinctive perspective to European markets.

"Outdoor Voices was built on a simple idea: that movement should be fun, accessible and something that brings people together," said Tyler Haney, Founder of Outdoor Voices. "It's exciting to see that original spirit continue to find new audiences around the world. The opportunity to bring Outdoor Voices to communities across the UK and Europe is a natural extension of what we set out to create a brand that inspires people everywhere to get out and Do Things."

Focus Brands is an established UK-based brand development and distribution platform with experience managing and expanding internationally recognized sportswear, fashion and lifestyle brands. Its capabilities span product design, sourcing, manufacturing, marketing and wholesale distribution, with brand partnerships including Nautica, ellesse, K-Swiss, Patrick and Reebok.

"Outdoor Voices is a genuinely exciting brand, and our whole team is energised to be bringing it to UK and Europe. Its 'Doing Things' philosophy, the idea that being active should be fun, inclusive and part of everyday life, is exactly what consumers are looking for right now. We see a real opportunity to build Outdoor Voices the right way: staying true to what makes it distinctive, while using our established wholesale relationships and e-commerce expertise to put it in front of the right retailers and the right customers. Our team has done this with some of the biggest names in sportswear and lifestyle, and we can't wait to get the UK and Europe Doing Things with Outdoor Voices," said Richard Marshal, Managing Director, Focus Brands.

Since joining the Consortium Brand Partners portfolio, Outdoor Voices has entered a new phase of growth, focused on expanding its reach through strategic wholesale relationships, digital commerce and an international network of experienced operating partners.

About Outdoor Voices

Founded in 2013, Outdoor Voices is an American active-lifestyle brand on a mission to Get the World Moving. Built around the belief that movement should be fun, accessible and rooted in community, Outdoor Voices creates apparel for everyday recreation and celebrates the joy of Doing Things. The brand is owned by Consortium Brand Partners.

www.outdoorvoices.com

About Focus Brands

Focus Brands is a UK-based brand licensing, development and management business specializing in sports fashion and lifestyle brands. With capabilities spanning product design, sourcing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, the company works with internationally recognized brands to develop products and expand their presence across retail markets.

www.focus-brands.com

About Consortium Brand Partners

Consortium Brand Partners is a consumer-focused investment firm dedicated to acquiring, developing and growing distinctive consumer brands with enduring equity and meaningful global potential. Led by experienced operators and investors, CBP combines brand stewardship, strategic licensing, category expansion and international partnerships to unlock long-term value. Its portfolio includes Outdoor Voices, Jonathan Adler, Draper James and California Pizza Kitchen.

www.consortiumbrandpartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103139937/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Michelle Steinberg

The Defiant

Michelle@thedefiant.com

(310) 351-3000



Arnold Chavez

The Defiant

Arnold@thedefiant.com

(310) 923-0808