Powered by Partly's proprietary AI model, Interpreter, PartlyRepair AI works across the entire repair job to cut admin, catch missed billable work and protect margin.

Partly, the Austin-based company building frontier AI for repair, today launched PartlyRepair AI at SEMA 2026. PartlyRepair AI is the agentic AI assistant for collision repair shops, powered by Interpreter, Partly's proprietary AI model that understands and reasons across vehicles, parts and repair procedures. It automates the research and admin across the entire job, from intake and damage capture to procurement and job close.

In collision repair, the margin is in the details: a line left off the estimate, the wrong part for the trim, a supplement without the evidence to back it, a car waiting on parts. Each miss erodes margin and extends cycle time. PartlyRepair AI was shaped by conversations with more than 150 collision shops and is built to catch those mistakes before they cost the shop.

"Ask a shop owner where the day goes and you hear the same list: going back over estimates line by line, checking prices across supplier portals, and chasing the documentation to get a supplement paid," said Bill Lopez, SVP, Commercial, North America at Partly. "Every hour spent on that admin is an hour away from the cars in the bays. That's the time PartlyRepair AI gives back."

PartlyRepair AI already has six specialized agents live, with more to come. Shops see value across their workflows, including:

Estimate review and optimization: right the first time. It helps estimators capture the context of each job, reviews the estimate against OEM procedures and flags operations and parts that are incorrect or may have been missed.

It helps estimators capture the context of each job, reviews the estimate against OEM procedures and flags operations and parts that are incorrect or may have been missed. Parts procurement: the right order, found for you. It compares options across multiple suppliers, weighing price, speed and quality, to build the best parts order for each job, then takes the admin out of placing it.

It compares options across multiple suppliers, weighing price, speed and quality, to build the best parts order for each job, then takes the admin out of placing it. Job close: fewer loose ends. It reconciles invoices and follows up on credits owed, so the work done is the work billed.

Interpreter is what sets PartlyRepair AI apart. Partly has spent six years training it, with a team that pairs AI researchers with experienced estimators, parts specialists and technicians. Interpreter draws on licensed OEM build sheets and data to answer vehicle-specific parts and repair questions on more than 1 million vehicle configurations. Interpreter is already at work in shops throughout New Zealand and the United Kingdom, where repairers using Partly's platform order parts nine times faster and have 2.4 times fewer returns.

"General-purpose AI can read an estimate. But understanding what a specific vehicle actually needs to be repaired is a different problem," said Levi Fawcett, CEO of Partly. "We've spent six years building the intelligence to solve that problem. Now we're putting it directly in the hands of repairers, helping them protect their margins while keeping them in control of every decision."

Availability

PartlyRepair AI is available now to collision repair shops in the United States, from single-site independents to multi-shop operators. No integrations are required, so shops can start using it alongside the tools they already have. Plans are priced per shop, based on monthly completed repair-order volume. Shops can see demonstrations and sign up during the SEMA Show taking place Nov. 3 to 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Meet the Partly team at booth 31255 in Collision Repair and Refinish, South Hall, Upper Level, or request a demo at partly.com/us/repair. Interviews with Levi Fawcett, Tony Austin, Bill Lopez and Matt Goodson are available at SEMA.

About Partly

Partly is an AI research company building frontier AI for repair, starting with automotive. Its frontier model, Interpreter, is trained on billions of lines of parts and build sheet data, backed by agreements with more than 50 vehicle manufacturers, to understand and reason across vehicles, parts and repair procedures. Interpreter powers PartlyRepair AI for repair shops and PartlyLabs for repair networks, parts suppliers and enterprises. Partly has more than 220 employees, headquarters in Austin, Texas, and offices in San Francisco, London, Christchurch and Auckland. In 2026, it raised a $50 million Series B led by DST Global at a $500 million valuation. Learn more at partly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103503870/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Emma Chase

Red Fan Communications

press@partly.com

512-917-4319