A&D Medical Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Home Monitoring Technologies Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Connected Health Solutions

The company is recognized for advancing accessible, reliable home health monitoring through clinically validated biometric technologies, connected care solutions, and scalable remote patient monitoring capabilities.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that A&D Medical has been awarded the 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the home monitoring technologies sector for its outstanding achievements in product innovation, clinical accuracy, and connected care delivery. This recognition highlights A&D Medical's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

A&D Medical has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. Drawing on nearly five decades of measurement technology experience, the company continues to invest in reliable, clinically validated biometric monitoring technologies that support wellness management, chronic disease monitoring, and the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring programs. Its portfolio includes blood pressure monitors, weight scales, and other health measurement devices designed for consumers and healthcare professionals.

The Cellular Blood Pressure Monitor (UA-1020CEL) addresses barriers to home monitoring through built-in cellular connectivity that automatically transmits readings without requiring a smartphone, mobile application, or Wi-Fi connection. The device also features programmable averaging and irregular heartbeat detection, supporting reliable measurements for remote patient monitoring. Cellular connectivity helps remove technology barriers that may impact certain patient populations, making blood pressure monitoring more accessible and easier to use while giving providers a simple way to support broader and more diverse patient needs.

"The UA-1020CEL delivers clinical-grade accuracy and irregular heartbeat detection with its measurement accuracy features. It uses programmable averaging to capture three consecutive readings and calculate an averaged result that aligns with clinical guidelines," according to Utkarsha Soundankar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

In addition to cellular, A&D Medical has launched Direct Connect, a blood pressure monitor that easily connects and transfers readings to clinical platforms that support the generic health sensor profile, an emerging interoperability standard that will reduce integration complexity for healthcare organizations managing diverse device ecosystems.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to making connected health monitoring simpler, more reliable, and easier to scale," said Brad Wiltz, Chief Commercial Officer at A&D Medical. "We're focused on giving healthcare organizations clinically validated technology and flexible connectivity options that fit into their existing workflows, helping them expand access to quality care beyond the clinical setting."

A&D Medical's commitment to a gold standard customer experience further strengthens its market position. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction through responsive support, clear communication, efficient issue resolution, and continuous improvement informed by customer feedback and service metrics. Its local technical, product, and customer service resources also help healthcare organizations establish and implement large-scale remote patient monitoring programs. By combining reliable connectivity, electronic data integration capabilities, and accessible product design, A&D Medical helps reduce setup barriers and support patient engagement across diverse care environments.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About A&D Medical

Since 1977, A&D Medical has been manufacturing and distributing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge biometric monitoring solutions. This includes blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and various other health monitoring devices designed for both consumer and professional use. A&D Medical stands at the forefront of connected health and biometric measurement solutions, catering to consumer wellness and the management of chronic conditions on a global scale.

A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations in Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. A&D Medical (Americas) is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

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