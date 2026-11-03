Qapture Investments Launches the Qapture Safe Haven Vault (QHVN) -- Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Yield, Delivered On-Chain

Digital asset management pioneer launches institutional-grade stablecoin yield strategy designed for risk-conscious investors, delivered on-chain through a non-custodial vault platform or SEC-registered Investment Advisor.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qapture Investments Ltd., a Bermuda-based investment manager led by Frederick Pye, founder of 3iQ Corp., today announced the launch of the Qapture Safe Haven Vault (QHVN), giving institutional investors a new way to earn a return on USD-backed stablecoin holdings through an innovative on-chain yield offering.

With over a three-year track record, the QHVN strategy generates consistent returns by providing liquidity to stablecoin liquidity pools in decentralized finance (DeFi), powering how people swap digital assets in a decentralized way. It is designed to serve as a low-risk income strategy for treasuries and risk-conscious investors, since it only holds high-quality USD stablecoins and maintains strict risk constraints.

"DeFi needs regulated, professionally managed investment products for greater investor adoption. To address this, we started QHVN to bring the optimal strategy to investors - a low-risk, attractive yield product backed by real assets. Now we're bringing it to investors in the right way: a low-friction, easy-to-access wrapper, simplifying access to institutional-grade DeFi yield," said Brendan MacNeil, Head of DeFi at Qapture.

Qapture Vaults

QHVN is offered through a new category of investment technology - a vault. The QHVN Vault combines the operational efficiency of DeFi with the governance standards and compliance framework required by regulated investment managers. The first QHVN Vault is offered as a separately managed account (SMA) under an investment management agreement on Qapture's new vault platform.

A vault is a smart contract that manages assets on behalf of investors, according to a standardized strategy. Investors can see what the vault holds and how it's performing at all times, but they don't manage it themselves; the strategy runs under detailed rules that can't be changed without investor knowledge. The investor's holdings are calculated and published daily. Under the non-custodial framework, Qapture never takes custody of the underlying assets, allowing investors to withdraw on demand, with no lockups or gates.

QHVN is the first offering on Qapture Vaults, a simple and compliant platform where Qapture will bring future strategies to market on-chain. The Qapture Vaults platform runs users through a KYC/KYB onboarding flow, and access to products is only available to verified eligible investors. The platform is where Qapture will deliver institutional-grade strategies on-chain, as it aims to become a global on-chain investment management platform.

"As our first vault offering, QHVN sets the standard for compliant risk-managed on-chain yield," said Daniel Pye, President of Qapture. "Institutional investors moving on-chain need a flight to quality - a baseline above idle stablecoin holdings that serves as an income-generating safe haven. Every strategy we bring to Qapture Vaults from here builds on the same standard of compliance and risk management, giving institutions and qualified investors a professionally managed platform to put on-chain treasuries and capital to work."

How QHVN Vault is used

QHVN was designed for three types of qualified investors:

Family Offices & High Net Worths. For investors new to digital assets, QHVN is designed as a risk-conscious yield source for an income portfolio, without exposure to sector volatility. For DeFi-native investors, QHVN is a place to park USD-stablecoins between opportunities and earn a competitive return, without managing on-chain positions manually.

Treasuries and Institutional Investors. For treasuries and funds sitting on idle stablecoin reserves, QHVN offers highly liquid, institutional-grade DeFi yield suitable for cash-management operations or low-risk pod allocations.

Platforms and Earn programs. For Fintech and Web3 platforms that want to offer their users a compliant way to earn on their stablecoin holdings, offering DeFi yield as a new income-generating opportunity.

U.S. Distribution through SEC-Registered Investment Advisor

QHVN launches in partnership with Protocol Wealth to expand distribution to eligible clients in the United States. Protocol Wealth, LLC is a Denver-based SEC-registered Investment Adviser (RIA). Through its advisory platform, Protocol Wealth will evaluate QHVN for clients seeking stablecoin yield exposure, subject to its standard suitability and diligence process - making Protocol Wealth one of the first RIAs to offer clients access to an on-chain vault through a compliant framework.

"U.S. investors are increasingly seeking access to on-chain strategies, but they need structures that align with institutional standards. Our collaboration with Qapture allows us to evaluate QHVN for eligible clients and, where appropriate, provide access within an SEC-registered advisory relationship," said Jason Leupold, Chief Investment Officer, Protocol Wealth.

Institutional Infrastructure

QHVN is backed by a multi-layered institutional infrastructure stack:

Vault Technology - Midas & 1Token

Midas (Aegis Labs) provides the white-label vault infrastructure powering QHVN, including token issuance, Oracle-based NAV pricing, and mint/redeem mechanics. Midas's platform supports over US$1 billion in assets across various institutional vault products and a total of over US$4B in total assets minted.

1Token provides the institutional-grade portfolio reporting and NAV accounting system required to support QHVN's daily NAV pricing. 1Token supports over $20B in asset monitoring globally.

"Transparency is critical for institutional on-chain vaults, but the data behind a strategy often spans both on-chain and off-chain sources. 1Token helps Qapture bring that data together into a consistent portfolio accounting and NAV framework, supporting reliable daily vault pricing and investor reporting. This gives investors a clearer view of how the strategy is performing and gives managers the infrastructure to operate institutional-grade DeFi products at scale," said Damon Xu, Co-Founder and CEO of 1Token.

MPC Wallet & Custody - Fordefi

The vault is built on Fordefi's institutional-grade MPC self-custody platform, using multi-party computation to protect investor funds and a policy engine that enforces how assets can move within the strategy mandate. Fordefi secures more than $64 billion in monthly transaction volume for over 350 institutions.

"Institutional adoption of on-chain vaults requires more than secure wallet technology. It requires clear transaction intent, enforceable policies, and governance that can scale across organizations. Fordefi's MPC infrastructure, policy engine, and approval groups allow QHVN to maintain clear custody boundaries while ensuring sensitive actions are reviewed by the appropriate quorum. This combination of self-custody, control, and operational clarity gives institutions the foundation they need to execute on-chain strategies at scale," said Josh Schwartz co-founder and CEO at Fordefi.

Disaster Recovery & Key Management - Nemean Services

Nemean Services serves as a Trusted Third Party securing the vault, ensuring investors retain access to their funds even in adverse events.

"Institutional digital asset infrastructure cannot rely on a single organisation, system or individual remaining available at all times. True resilience requires an independent recovery layer that sits outside the day-to-day operational environment. Nemean provides that layer for QHVN, securely protecting the recovery capability and ensuring that, should the unexpected happen, there is a robust and independently controlled path to restore access to investor assets. Combining strong primary wallet security with independent disaster recovery creates the multi-party resilience institutions should expect from on-chain financial products," said Oliver Cummings, COO, Nemean Services.

Real-Time Risk Monitoring - Hypernative

Hypernative provides real-time monitoring and threat detection across the vault's on-chain activity and underlying protocols, helping Qapture identify emerging risks and respond rapidly to potential security incidents.

"Institutions evaluating on-chain yield are no longer asking whether DeFi works. They are asking who is watching it. Hypernative provides that layer for QHVN, monitoring vault activity and protocol-level risk continuously so Qapture's team sees emerging threats early enough to act rather than react," said Gal Sagie, Co-Founder & CEO at Hypernative.

About Qapture Investments

Qapture Investments Ltd. is the Bermuda-based digital asset management arm of the Pye family office. Founded by Frederick Pye - the Canadian pioneer behind 3iQ Corp, who bridged BTC and ETH into public markets through early exchange-listed products - Qapture Investments Ltd. operates as a proprietary trading firm, and investment management is conducted through Qapture Investments (BVI) Ltd., a BVI company registered as an Approved Manager by the Financial Services Commission. The firm manages Qapture Digital Asset Fund Ltd. (QDAF), a BMA-regulated private fund, as well as separately managed accounts. For more information, visit www.qapture.io.

IMPORTANT NOTICE / DISCLAIMER

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or any other financial product. The Qapture Safe Haven Vault (QHVN) is offered as a separately managed account (SMA) managed on a discretionary basis by Qapture Investments (BVI) Ltd. The vault is non-custodial: Qapture does not take custody of investor assets. Participation is available only to qualified investors in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital assets and DeFi protocols involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. This material is subject to change without notice.

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