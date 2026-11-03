OCIANA Completes Key Validation Phase for Collaborative Port Call Optimization

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCIANA today announced the successful completion of a key phase of Operational Validation Testing (OVT) for its unified digital platform, which enables real-time collaboration and aims to improve global supply chain efficiency while reducing vessel emissions and fuel use. OVT continues with project partners, at a pace set by each partner's operational priorities, as development of the platform progresses.

Testing of OCIANA to date has shown that ship operators and ports' stakeholders can work on a single system, exchanging data in real time and coordinating through a transparent, auditable process in place of fragmented email, phone, and spreadsheet exchanges. As development continues, this work lays the foundation for Just-in-Time (JIT) arrivals and more sustainable shipping.

"In partnership with Canada's Ocean Supercluster's Core Technology Leadership Program, OCIANA has demonstrated a platform for real-time exchange of information among a port's many stakeholders," says Richard Kolacz, CEO at OCIANA. "This validation is an important step toward giving carriers and ports' stakeholders a single platform that integrates with their existing systems. We will continue developing it with our partners, guided by their operational feedback, towards Just-in-Time arrivals and reduced fuel consumption and vessel emissions."

The project brought together OCIANA technology experts with Canada Steamship Lines (CSL), the Montreal Port Authority, the St. Lawrence Pilotage Authority, and Clear Seas to develop core scheduling capabilities.

Building on capabilities proven in day-to-day operations, OCIANA Ports gives ports' stakeholders a centralized command center for berth scheduling: Booking Requests, Pre Arrival Notifications, and Change Requests all land in one place for faster, more confident decisions. Configurable alerts and live dashboards flag ETA variances and rescheduled vessels' activities before they become problems.

OCIANA Ships, now being shaped with carrier feedback, gives carriers one workflow for every scheduling action: Initial Requests and Change Requests are submitted through the same guided forms, cutting training time and errors. Real-time status tracking and automated alerts replace manual phone and email follow-up. Next steps include a ship-centric interface for masters and further development of the JIT tool, ahead of onboard testing.

For the wider port community, OVT has shown that a port's other stakeholders can work on the same system as ports and carriers, with vessel and request information exchanged in real time. Designed to grow with the port community, the platform will continue to evolve through operational validation and feedback, supporting each stakeholder's operational needs and integrating with their existing systems as they come on board.

Beyond the role-specific gains, OCIANA delivers value that compounds across the entire port community:

A single source of truth - All parties see the same data, at the same time, eliminating version-control issues and reducing disputes over "who said what."





All parties see the same data, at the same time, eliminating version-control issues and reducing disputes over "who said what." Full auditability - Every submission, confirmation, rejection, and change is tracked and recorded, supporting compliance and continuous process improvement.





Every submission, confirmation, rejection, and change is tracked and recorded, supporting compliance and continuous process improvement. Reduced coordination overhead - Structured requests and automated notifications reduce the volume of manual phone calls and emails needed to move a vessel through the schedule.

About OCIANA

OCIANA is a global maritime intelligence provider, helping organizations move from awareness to action. For defence and security missions, OCIANA helps teams identify the behaviours that need investigation, detect threats earlier, interpret intent faster, and act with confidence. For maritime supply chain organizations, OCIANA powers smarter voyage and resource planning, reducing fuel consumption, easing port congestion, and streamlining vessel turnarounds. OCIANA operates as the commercial brand of Global Spatial Technology Solutions Inc.

All legal contracts, historical and future financial obligations, and regulatory filings remain uninterrupted under the legal entity - Global Spatial Technology Solutions Inc.

To learn more about OCIANA, visit ociana.com.

Quotes:

"There are real benefits when everyone involved in a port call can work from the same information. By contributing CSL's operational expertise to OCIANA, we helped advance Just-in-Time arrival capabilities that can reduce unnecessary delays, lower fuel consumption and emissions, and improve the efficiency of port calls." Pascal Larin, CSL's Vice-President of Digital Solutions

"The Montreal Port Authority is a key hub for international trade, contributing to Canada's economic development and prosperity. We are proud to have contributed to the development of a collaborative digital platform designed to benefit the entire maritime community. This platform will strengthen our ability to grow, adapt to an evolving environment, and successfully deliver on our mission." Jean-Francois Belzile, Senior Director, strategic projects, marine operations, Montreal Port Authority

"Better coordination of vessel arrivals can reduce unnecessary waiting and anchoring, giving communities greater assurance that marine traffic is being managed efficiently, transparently, and with fewer environmental and community impacts." Paul Blomerus, Chief Executive Officer, Clear Seas

Media Contact: Anu Sood, Director of Marketing, press@ociana.com

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