Doughlicious - The London Dough Co.: Doughlicious Advent Calendar is back with 12 Days of HOLLY-DOUGH Joy

Doughlicious Advent Calendar is back with 12 Days of HOLLY-DOUGH Joy

Pop open 12 epic and unique flavours of cookie dough and gelato bites, including a collab with Rotten, plus a limited-edition Peppermint White Chocolate treat available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and other retailers in the U.S.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious, the beloved London-based brand known for its creative and indulgent snack creations, is bringing even more joy to the holidays with two limited-edition releases: a 12-Day Advent Calendar exclusively at Target launching December 1st and Peppermint White Chocolate Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites nationwide at Whole Foods Market. Both products will be available nationwide at the respective retailers.

Doughlicious' 12-Day Advent Calendar features 12 different flavors of bite-sized cookie dough and gelato joy for $11.99 and 100 calories a piece. This lineup is so good you'll want to make sure you are on the nice list.

Behind every door is a unique creation, with three favourites and nine flavours you can only get in the Advent Calendar. The full dozen includes Gingerbread, Eggnog, Cereal Milk, Snickerdoodle, Caramel Kettle Corn, Vegan Chocolate Truffle, Pumpkin Pie Crumble, Cookies & Cream, Peppermint White Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Bûche de Noël, and a one-of-a-kind collab with Rotten.

It might sound a little Scrooge, but it's oh so good. Door #7 is Rotten for all the right reasons. A masterpiece created with the epic candy brand, the Rotten Cherry Bomb features sour cherry cookie dough wrapped around creamy vanilla gelato and covered with crunchy, tart Rotten Sour Crunchies.

"When Kathryn and the Doughlicious team shared the advent calendar and the interest in a partnership, it felt too perfect to pass up," said Rotten Founder and CEO Michael Fisher. "We're honored to be the one brand collaborating with Doughlicious on this epic advent calendar. Rotten is always hunting for unique ways to sneak our world into places people already love, and this let us in on one of the best holiday items at Target."

"Bringing back the Advent Calendar gives us an opportunity to do one of my favorite things: get creative in the kitchen," said Kathryn Bricken, founder of Doughlicious. "We're constantly experimenting with new flavors, and the calendar lets us bring some of our favorites to life alongside the Doughlicious flavors people already love. There's something really joyful about opening a new door every day and having absolutely no idea what kind of dough is waiting for you."

The holiday joy doesn't stop there. For the first time, Doughlicious is introducing its Peppermint White Chocolate Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites in a standalone pack. This limited-edition treat pairs signature cookie dough and creamy gelato with a festive peppermint white chocolate twist. At 100 calories per serving, it will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and other retailers in the U.S. starting in early November, with a promotional SRP of $4.99 at Whole Foods Market.

Both holiday offerings bring Doughlicious' approach to indulgence to the season: thoughtfully selected ingredients, award-winning cookie dough and ultimate attention to taste. Made with gluten-free oats and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, Doughlicious believes better-for-you doesn't have to mean less indulgent.

Dough, Dough, Dough and Happy Snackmas! While Doughlicious bites would make the best stocking stuffer, please be sure to store them in your freezer, then your mouth…and in that order.

ABOUT DOUGHLICIOUS

Doughlicious is reimagining indulgence with better-for-you cookie dough and gelato treats crafted from thoughtfully selected ingredients and uncompromising attention to taste. Founded in London in 2017 by American entrepreneur Kathryn Bricken, Doughlicious creates first-of-its-kind Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites featuring creamy gelato wrapped in award-winning cookie dough and dusted in cookie crumb.

Made with oat flour and award-winning recipes, Doughlicious proves that delicious and better-for-you were never meant to be opposites, bringing pure joy to every bite. Now headquartered and manufacturing in Cincinnati, Ohio, Doughlicious is bringing Better Dough and Big Dough Energy to freezers across America.

For more information on Doughlicious, visit Doughlicious.co.uk or follow the brand on social media @doughlicious_dough.

Contact - Press@doughlicious.co.uk

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