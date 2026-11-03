Overstory Launches Integrated AI Platform to Deliver First Living Model of Grid Risk

The new platform connects Overstory's AI-powered risk models to core utility systems to help utilities prevent outages, prepare for storms, and stop catastrophic wildfires.

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overstory, the leading technology for managing nature-driven grid risk, today launched a grid risk management platform that gives utilities a system of action for detecting risk, prioritizing work, and building a defensible record proving to regulators how much risk each dollar removed.

Overstory introduced the industry's first AI models to help predict where outages and utility-caused wildfires are most likely to start. The models are trained across millions of miles of grid infrastructure and are currently used by the largest utilities across North America. The new platform now brings these risk models together with the core operational systems utilities rely on to help utilities understand potential customer impact, weigh mitigation options, and route crews to the most urgent work first.

Extreme weather events are the main risk to grid reliability in many regions around the world, and power lines have caused some of the most destructive wildfires on record. While utilities have well-established vegetation programs, wildfire mitigation teams, and meteorologists on staff, their data is often too disconnected to act on. Satellite imagery sits in one system, outages in another, and work orders in still others, each operating independently. Overstory's new platform connects to existing systems, bringing utilities the clarity to see where incidents are most likely, what mitigations will best reduce them, and how much work the risk has reduced.

The launch comes as utilities face rising demand, unprecedented extreme weather, and increasing pressure to prove that every investment made is meaningfully reducing risk.

Overstory's platform is built around the closed loop that utilities need:

Physical. Overstory gathers satellite and aerial imagery, LiDAR, and weather conditions to create a complete picture of nature and network.

Overstory gathers satellite and aerial imagery, LiDAR, and weather conditions to create a complete picture of nature and network. Predictive. Overstory estimates where outages and ignitions are most likely to start, how that likelihood shifts as weather and vegetation change, and the potential impact on customers.

Overstory estimates where outages and ignitions are most likely to start, how that likelihood shifts as weather and vegetation change, and the potential impact on customers. Prescriptive. Overstory models tradeoffs between what each mitigation option would cost and how much risk it would remove.

Overstory models tradeoffs between what each mitigation option would cost and how much risk it would remove. Operational. Work plans route through the systems that planners, crews, and responders already use, including through partnerships with Watch Duty and Fulcrum.

Work plans route through the systems that planners, crews, and responders already use, including through partnerships with Watch Duty and Fulcrum. Measurable. Completed work flows back into the Overstory platform, so a utility can show regulators and executives how much risk each dollar removed.

"Utilities know their networks intimately but have struggled to understand the dynamic natural world around them," said Fiona Spruill, CEO of Overstory. "For too long, understanding that risk meant wrestling with dozens of fragmented systems. Overstory is now bringing the grid and the environment around it into one clear view, giving utility leaders the foresight to anticipate threats and the confidence to act on it."

Wildfire, storm, and vegetation risk are no longer routine maintenance. They now define how utilities plan, spend, and answer to regulators. Overstory's new platform gives them the foresight to act early, reduce outages, prepare for storms, and stop catastrophic wildfires in the communities they serve.

Overstory is unveiling the platform to utility leaders at DTECH Northeast and Red Sky Summit in San Francisco this week. From storms in the East to wildfire in the West, Overstory's new platform is built to help utilities act on the full range of risk where nature meets network.

Utilities can explore and demo the new platform at overstory.com/platform.

About Overstory

Overstory is the grid risk management platform helping utilities prevent outages, prepare for storms, and stop catastrophic wildfires. By fusing satellite imagery, sensors, and AI, Overstory shows where outages and ignitions are most likely along a utility's network, models the ideal path forward, and sends priority work to crews in the field. Overstory empowers the largest utilities in North America to direct every dollar to areas of highest risk to keep communities safe and power affordable. The company has been recognized by TIME100 Most Influential Companies, Deloitte's Fast Technology 500, and the Norrsken Impact 100. Learn more at overstory.com.

Cait Harding

VP, Marketing

Overstory

media@overstory.com

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