LOGICALIS BECOMES FIRST CISCO GLOBAL PARTNER TO ACHIEVE SECURE NETWORKING SPECIALISATION ACROSS FIVE COUNTRIES

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology service provider, Logicalis, has become the first Cisco global partner to achieve Cisco's Secure Networking Specialisation across five countries, strengthening its global managed services capabilities across networking and security.

Achieved in the United States, Germany, Brazil, China and Indonesia, the specialisation validates Logicalis' expertise in designing, implementing and managing secure network environments. Logicalis plans to double the number of accredited countries within six months.

The recognition gives customers access to validated Cisco expertise through a global delivery model, supported by local market knowledge and regional Network Operations Centres and Security Operations Centres.

As organisations prepare for AI-driven workloads, Logicalis and Cisco are evolving their Secure Networking managed services to improve visibility, strengthen resilience and simplify infrastructure management. Built on Cisco Cloud Control and enhanced by Cisco IQ, where available, alongside Cisco Data Fabric, these services support more automated, secure and AI-ready operations.

With networks carrying more business-critical traffic and supporting a growing range of users, devices and workloads, organisations need stronger security controls and operational insight. Logicalis helps customers assess their environments, prioritise modernisation and adopt more automated, policy-driven operations, enabling continuous improvement while reducing complexity across distributed IT environments.

Anita Swann, VP, Global Alliances at Logicalis, said, "This specialisation reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship with Cisco and the investments we continue to make in the skills, platforms and services our customers need. By bringing networking and security together within a transformational managed services model, we can help organisations reduce complexity, strengthen resilience and build the secure foundations required for AI."

Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, SVP, Cisco Global Partner Program GTM at Cisco, said, "Cisco's partner ecosystem is central to helping customers translate technology innovation into measurable outcomes. Logicalis' ability to achieve Cisco's Secure Networking Specialisation in five countries combined with their capacity to deliver managed services at scale, demonstrates the expertise, innovation, and customer focus that define our strongest partners. Their global capability combined with local expertise help customers modernise their infrastructure, simplify operations and prepare securely for the AI era."

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

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