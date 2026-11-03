Acuity RM Group Plc - Exercise of Share Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

3 November 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

("Acuity", "the Company" or "the Group")

Exercise of Share Warrants

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces that it has received warrant exercise notices and payment in respect of a total of 16,666,666 ordinary shares (the "Warrant Shares") for total consideration of £200,000. This comprises:

5,000,000 May 2025 warrants at an exercise price of 1.5 pence each;

5,000,000 September 2025 warrants at an exercise price of 1.5 pence each; and

6,666,666 July 2026 warrants at an exercise price of 0.75 pence each.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 5,000,000 May 2025 warrant shares and 5,000,000 September 2025 warrant shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 9 November 2026.

Admission of the 6,666,666 July 2026 warrant shares is covered by the block admission announced on 20 October 2026.

All the Warrant Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the warrant shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Warrant Shares, the Company will have 331,143,816 ordinary shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 331,143,816 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Following this issue of the Warrant Shares, the Company has 126,253,206 warrants outstanding.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group plc, commented:

"The Board appreciates the support of all shareholders and this exercise by a long-standing shareholder of all their warrants, including those that would not have expired until July 2027, provides the Company with cash proceeds of £200,000 and additional resource to support the Group's growth plans."

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.