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WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 15:16
5,997 Euro
+0,94 % +0,056
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Eurozone 50
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
Europa 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
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INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
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6,0236,02515:22
6,0206,02215:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 15:11 Uhr
90 Leser
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INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo posts record net income of €8.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026

Carlo_Messina_CEO_Intesa-Sanpaolo

MILAN, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo delivered its best nine months ever, with net income of €8.2 billion, and upgraded its 2026 net income guidance for the second time this year to well above €10 billion, despite the almost €1 billion tax impact from Italy's 2026 Budget Law.

CEO Carlo Messina comments on the results and the Offer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is on track and has received the required sectoral regulatory approvals, including from the European Central Bank.

"These results confirm the strength of our business model and our ability to fully execute the 2026-2029 Business Plan."

Net income rose 8% year-on-year, with more than €2.6 billion earned in the third quarter, the best Q3 ever.

Profitability remains among the highest in European banking, with annualised ROE at 21% and annualised ROTE at 26%, while earnings per share increased by 10% year-on-year.

"We recorded our highest-ever revenues, with growth across all components thanks to our well-diversified business model."

Commissions and Insurance income delivered their best nine months and best third quarter ever, up 5% and 6% respectively.

Net interest income rose by 2%, while overall revenues increased by more than €1 billion year-on-year. Net interest income is expected to be well above €15 billion in 2026, with further significant growth in 2027.

Customer financial assets exceeded €1.5 trillion, up €100 billion year-on-year, with significant growth in Assets under management (+6%).

Loans to customers increased by 4% and Direct deposits by 8%. In the first nine months, Intesa Sanpaolo provided €66.4 billion in new lending to households and businesses, including approximately €15.1 billion for the sustainable transition and €4.4 billion in new social lending.

"Our rigorous discipline in executing the Business Plan and controlling costs continues to support the efficiency of our business model."

Operating costs decreased by 1.3% compared with the first nine months of 2025.

The Cost/Income ratio fell to 36.7%: the lowest-ever nine-month level and among the best in Europe.

"Our position as a 'Zero-NPL Bank' continues to strengthen."

The Net NPL ratio stood at a historical low of 0.8%, while NPL inflows remained at historical lows.

Annualised cost of risk stood at 19 basis points, with higher NPL coverage and no signs of portfolio deterioration.

"Intesa Sanpaolo continues to offer one of the highest and most sustainable dividend yields in European banking."

In 2026 Intesa Sanpaolo will distribute €9.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, with a dividend yield of around 7.5%, best-in-class in Europe.

The €3.8 billion interim dividend, equal to €22 cents per share and up 18% year-on-year, will be paid on 25 November.

The CET1 ratio stands at around 13.1%, taking into account the €2.3 billion buyback finalised in October and a 95% payout ratio.

The Offer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena

"Our Offer gives Monte dei Paschi di Siena shareholders the opportunity to join Italy's leading banking group and one of Europe's biggest financial institutions. We firmly believe in the strength of our industrial project and the value it will create for shareholders, employees, customers and local communities."

The transaction will strengthen the Group's ability to manage household savings, support Italian businesses as they expand at home and internationally, and compete more effectively in Europe while maintaining deep roots in local communities.

The combination is expected to enable the new Group to achieve net income of more than €16 billion in 2029, with total shareholder distributions estimated at approximately €61 billion over 2025-2029, €11 billion more than envisaged in Intesa Sanpaolo's Business Plan announced in February.

The transaction will be a strong accelerator of the 2026-2029 Business Plan: with zero integration risk, it will enable the Group to achieve the Plan's targets three years ahead of schedule, benefiting all stakeholders.

  • Full statement by Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina
  • Contacts: international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e2f2ed5-0e2b-4361-bd12-d06b8a3db55a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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