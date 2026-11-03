Tive, Inc.: Tive Reaches Milestone of Five Million Trackers Sold

Tive reached three million trackers sold in October 2025, and hit the five million sold mark just one year later

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions, announced today that it has sold its five millionth shipment visibility tracker. Founded in 2015, Tive redefines supply chain visibility with solutions that deliver precise shipment tracking across all modes of transportation, giving customers the power to monitor conditions and act in real time.

Tive's growth has accelerated with each milestone:

October 2023: 1 million trackers sold

December 2024: 2 million trackers sold

October 2025: 3 million trackers sold

October 2026: 5 million trackers sold

Tive trackers have logged more than 15 billion miles and sent 12 million real-time alerts on location, temperature, humidity, shock, and light. Each alert gives a customer the chance to address a potential issue before the shipment arrives.

Tive's new workflow automations build on these alerts. Customers define the events and conditions that matter to them, such as a temperature reading outside set limits or an unauthorized stop near a destination, and Tive automatically carries out the next step, whether that is escalating the issue to key stakeholders, adjusting tracker settings, or generating a shipment. Smart Alerts add to this by detecting deviations and unusual behavior as they happen. Both are powered by Tive Intelligence, which pairs ground truth data with automation and AI to reduce manual work and operational risk.

In H1 2026, Tive added more than 330 new customers, bringing its total base to over 1,500 organizations spanning life sciences, food and beverage, high-value goods, retail, and manufacturing, with coverage across more than 186 countries.

"It took us eight years to sell our first million trackers, and we just sold another two million in 12 months," said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. "With the proliferation of AI agents, and workflow automation across businesses globally, the need for first party data is now a must have. Companies that are at the cutting edge of this change are realizing that getting the most accurate and reliable source of data is a differentiator, and they are gravitating towards Tive."

Customers say the alerts have changed how their teams respond. According to Fernando Boom from Venture Metals+ , "Once leadership saw real-time movement and light alerts on the map, Tive became a non-negotiable tool for operations." Says Marjorie Lesueur from Moët Hennessy , "Tive makes things so much clearer. It's almost like you're packed into the container with your products, and can see everything that is happening."

Tive's momentum also extends to sustainability. Through its Green Program , which lets customers return used trackers via prepaid shipping labels for renewal and recirculation, the company logged a 74% year-over-year increase in tracker recycling in H1 2026 alone.

Tive remains at the forefront of innovation and is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes protect their valuable shipments and improve risk management, quality assurance, and on-time performance. To learn more about Tive's solutions and sustainability initiatives, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,500 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full, because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

tive@corporateink.com