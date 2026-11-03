People 2.0: People2.0 Named a Leader in Everest Group's CoR and CEoR Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

People2.0 Named a Leader in Everest Group's CoR and CEoR Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Recognized for risk protection, global scale, and managing independent contractors and contingent workers through one provider

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People2.0 has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Contractor of Record (CoR) and Contingent Employer of Record (CEoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. Everest Group assessed 28 providers and positioned People2.0 among the eight Leaders, highlighting its strong indemnification support, robust worker classification, and ability to help clients manage independent contractors and contingent workers through one provider in 130+ countries.

Everest Group also places People2.0 among the providers holding more than 5% of the CoR and CEoR market by spend under management. According to Everest Group, reducing risk is now the top priority for buyers.

"Our clients trust us with something important: employing and paying the people who keep their businesses running," said Steve Schaus, CEO, People2.0. "That means getting classification and compliance right, paying workers accurately, and being there to guide clients through rules that change from country to country, state to state, and even city to city. Being named a Leader by Everest Group reflects the care our teams bring to that work every day. We believe this recognition validates the strength of our global infrastructure, the expertise of our people, and our commitment to setting the standard for contingent workforce solutions. We're grateful to our clients and partners for the trust they place in us, and we'll keep investing in the people, expertise, and technology that help them grow with confidence."

"People2.0 has developed a comprehensive CoR and CEoR offering, with capabilities spanning worker classification, indemnification, payroll, and payments to support contingent workforce programs," said Lokesh Goyal, Vice President, Everest Group. "Its proprietary technology and integration capabilities, complemented by robust reporting, further strengthen its offering, positioning People2.0 as a Leader on Everest Group's Contractor of Record (CoR) and Contingent Employer of Record (CEoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026."

Read more on People2.0's website.

About People2.0

People2.0 is a global provider of workforce compliance and payroll services for enterprises and talent suppliers, including staffing firms, search and recruiting firms, mass talent entities, and professional services firms. People2.0 helps these businesses navigate employment, labour, and tax regulations across the world.

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