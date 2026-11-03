Essity / TORK: Tork Partners With Enterprise Center, Home Venue of the St. Louis Blues, To Enhance the Guest Experience Through Sustainable Hygiene Management

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / The St. Louis Blues and their home venue of Enterprise Center are excited to launch a new partnership with Tork, an Essity brand, to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and overall fan experience at the venue by providing innovative hygiene solutions in the venue. In keeping with the organization's focus to maintain the 32-year-old building at a world-class level, the partnership with Tork, the world's number one professional hygiene brand, will leverage hygiene to further elevate on-site amenities.

In addition to hosting the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center runs a full annual calendar of concerts, family shows and sports events. The venue requires comprehensive and precise operational coordination to accommodate the variety of events hosted onsite. As part of the partnership, Enterprise Center has installed a variety of Tork dispensing systems to bolster hygiene management throughout the facility. For this season, more than 1,000 hygiene dispensers were installed throughout Enterprise Center to help deliver a cleaner, more comfortable experience for every fan who visits the venue. Superior hygiene across a facility elevates the fan experience, encourages food and beverage spending and makes the work easier for the staff maintaining those spaces - which is why Tork is deploying its high-capacity and certified Easy to use Tork PeakServe Continuous Hand Towel System and Tork OptiServe Coreless Toilet Paper System across the St. Louis Blues 18,096 seat venue.

"From the moment guests arrive at Enterprise Center, every detail contributes to their experience," said Todd Mitchell, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Center. "Our partnership with Tork gives our team smarter, more efficient ways to keep the building clean, comfortable and guest-ready while helping us deliver the high standard of service our fans and event guests expect."

"Today's fans expect every aspect of their venue experience to be exceptional, including the cleanliness and accessibility of the restrooms they use," said Raquel Carbonari, Brand Activation Director, Essity North America. "We're thrilled to partner with the St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center to enhance the fan experience through hygiene solutions that help create cleaner, more welcoming spaces for everyone while supporting operational excellence across the venue."

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit https://www.torkglobal.com/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2025, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 138bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

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SOURCE: Essity / TORK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/tork-partners-with-enterprise-center-home-venue-of-the-st.-louis-blues-to-enhance-the-gue-1245763