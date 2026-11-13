

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST, ETTYF, ESSITY_A.ST, ESSITY_B.ST), a Swedish in hygiene and health products company, said on Friday that it is investing around SEK 850 million in a new tissue machine at its production facility in Lilla Edet, Sweden.



The investment will boost Essity's ability to meet future demand and to raise production within the business area of Professional Hygiene and the global Tork brand. The machine will have 50% higher production capacity compared with the existing machine.



The new tissue machine is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2028. The machine will produce different types of tissue products, such as paper hand towels, toilet paper, napkins, and others.



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