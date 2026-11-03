Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
Malibu Life Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
(LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644)
3 November 2026
Result of Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 November 2026 all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting sent to Shareholders dated 30 September 2026 were duly passed on a poll by the requisite majority.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:
Ordinary Resolution
Votes for
Discretion
(voted in favour)
% for
Votes against
% against
Votes withheld
% of issued share capital voted
1. 2025 accounts and reports
32,365,810
0
99.15%
276,726
0.85%
0
77.00%
2. Directors' remuneration report
30,867,428
0
94.56%
1,775,108
5.44%
0
77.00%
3. Re-election of Dimitri Goulandris
30,518,105
0
93.49%
2,124,431
6.51%
0
77.00%
4. Re-election of Rupert Dorey
30,518,105
0
93.49%
2,124,431
6.51%
0
77.00%
5. Re-election of Richard Boléat
30,881,807
0
94.61%
1,760,729
5.39%
0
77.00%
6. Re-election of Liad Meidar
30,881,807
0
94.61%
1,760,729
5.39%
0
77.00%
7. Election of Todd Shriber
30,518,105
0
93.49%
2,124,431
6.51%
0
77.00%
8 Election of Josh Targoff
30,501,969
0
93.44%
2,140,567
6.56%
0
77.00%
9. Election of Luana Majdalani
30,518,105
0
93.49%
2,124,431
6.51%
0
77.00%
10. Reappointment of auditor
31,879,748
0
97.66%
762,788
2.34%
0
77.00%
11. Remuneration of auditor
31,556,426
0
96.67%
1,086,110
3.33%
0
77.00%
Special Resolution
Votes for
Discretion
(voted in favour)
% for
Votes against
% against
Votes withheld
% of issued share capital voted
12. Disapplication of pre-emption rights
30,464,159
0
93.33%
2,178,377
6.67%
0
77.00%
13. Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
30,463,275
0
93.32%
2,179,261
6.68%
0
77.00%
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, the election or re-election of independent directors must be approved by a majority vote of both (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (i.e. shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of directors who are not controlling shareholders of the Company). Therefore, details of the votes for the re-election of the independent directors of the Company excluding the votes of the controlling shareholder are noted below:
Ordinary Resolution
Votes for
Discretion
(voted in favour)
% for
Votes against
% against
Votes withheld
% of issued share capital voted
4. Re-election of Rupert Dorey
13,332,899
0
86.26%
2,124,431
13.74%
0
59.96%
5. Re-election of Richard Boléat
13,696,601
0
88.61%
1,760,729
11.39%
0
59.96%
6. Re-election of Liad Meidar
13,696,601
0
88.61%
1,760,729
11.39%
0
59.96%
Note - A vote 'withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes 'for' and votes 'against' a resolution.
The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.malibulifeinsurance.com/resources
Enquiries:
Walkers Corporate Limited
Company Secretary
190 Elgin Avenue
George Town
Grand Cayman, KY1-9001
Cayman Islands
+1 (345) 814-7600
Investor Relations
ir@malibulifeinsurance.com
+1 (212) 715-6707