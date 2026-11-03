Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644)

3 November 2026

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 November 2026 all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting sent to Shareholders dated 30 September 2026 were duly passed on a poll by the requisite majority.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution Votes for Discretion (voted in favour) % for Votes against % against Votes withheld % of issued share capital voted 1. 2025 accounts and reports 32,365,810 0 99.15% 276,726 0.85% 0 77.00% 2. Directors' remuneration report 30,867,428 0 94.56% 1,775,108 5.44% 0 77.00% 3. Re-election of Dimitri Goulandris 30,518,105 0 93.49% 2,124,431 6.51% 0 77.00% 4. Re-election of Rupert Dorey 30,518,105 0 93.49% 2,124,431 6.51% 0 77.00% 5. Re-election of Richard Boléat 30,881,807 0 94.61% 1,760,729 5.39% 0 77.00% 6. Re-election of Liad Meidar 30,881,807 0 94.61% 1,760,729 5.39% 0 77.00% 7. Election of Todd Shriber 30,518,105 0 93.49% 2,124,431 6.51% 0 77.00% 8 Election of Josh Targoff 30,501,969 0 93.44% 2,140,567 6.56% 0 77.00% 9. Election of Luana Majdalani 30,518,105 0 93.49% 2,124,431 6.51% 0 77.00% 10. Reappointment of auditor 31,879,748 0 97.66% 762,788 2.34% 0 77.00% 11. Remuneration of auditor 31,556,426 0 96.67% 1,086,110 3.33% 0 77.00% Special Resolution Votes for Discretion (voted in favour) % for Votes against % against Votes withheld % of issued share capital voted 12. Disapplication of pre-emption rights 30,464,159 0 93.33% 2,178,377 6.67% 0 77.00% 13. Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights 30,463,275 0 93.32% 2,179,261 6.68% 0 77.00%

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, the election or re-election of independent directors must be approved by a majority vote of both (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (i.e. shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of directors who are not controlling shareholders of the Company). Therefore, details of the votes for the re-election of the independent directors of the Company excluding the votes of the controlling shareholder are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution Votes for Discretion (voted in favour) % for Votes against % against Votes withheld % of issued share capital voted 4. Re-election of Rupert Dorey 13,332,899 0 86.26% 2,124,431 13.74% 0 59.96% 5. Re-election of Richard Boléat 13,696,601 0 88.61% 1,760,729 11.39% 0 59.96% 6. Re-election of Liad Meidar 13,696,601 0 88.61% 1,760,729 11.39% 0 59.96%

Note - A vote 'withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes 'for' and votes 'against' a resolution.

The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.malibulifeinsurance.com/resources

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited

Company Secretary

190 Elgin Avenue

George Town

Grand Cayman, KY1-9001

Cayman Islands

+1 (345) 814-7600

Investor Relations

ir@malibulifeinsurance.com

+1 (212) 715-6707