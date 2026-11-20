Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Deferred Redemption Consideration Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2026

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

Partial Payment of the Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share

Further to its announcements on 23 July 2025 and 19 September 2025, Malibu Life Holdings Limited ("Malibu Life" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the terms of the Company's 2025 redemption offer (the "Redemption Offer") (the terms of which are set out in the Company's circular dated 25 July 2025 (the "Circular")), the Company will make a partial payment of the deferred redemption consideration to shareholders who participated in the Redemption Offer (either in whole or in part) ("Redeemed Shareholders"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meaning as set out in the Circular.

Background to the Deferred Redemption Consideration

As further set out in the Circular, the consideration payable under the Redemption Offer comprised the Initial Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share plus an entitlement to receive further cash payments equal to the net proceeds of realising the Illiquid Redemption Portfolio attributable to each redeemed Ordinary Share (the "Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share"). The Illiquid Redemption Portfolio comprises: (i) the portion of any notes held by the Company linked to the Master Fund's portfolio of illiquid assets at completion of the Acquisition attributable to the Redeemed Shares; and (ii) the portion of the Master Fund's illiquid assets at Completion attributable to the Redeemed Shares. Further details on the composition of the Illiquid Redemption Portfolio are included in the Circular.

Partial Payment of the Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share

Redeemed Shareholders will be paid a first payment of Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share equal to $0.2428022 ("First Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share"). The total aggregate amount of the First Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share being paid is $1,062,683.99. Payments will be made via CREST on or around 27 November 2026.

Any Future Deferred Redemption Consideration

Third Point LLC, in its capacity as the Investment Manager of the Master Fund, continues to prioritise achieving liquidity for the remainder of the Illiquid Redemption Portfolio at appropriate levels as opportunities present themselves. Any future payment of Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share to Redeemed Shareholders will depend on the eventual net realisation proceeds of the remaining assets in the Illiquid Redemption Portfolio and is therefore inherently uncertain. The true aggregate value of the Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share will only be known once all assets comprising the Illiquid Redemption Portfolio have been fully realised.

The Company will pay any future payment of Deferred Redemption Consideration per Ordinary Share to Redeemed Shareholders as soon as practicable following receipt by it of the net realisation proceeds of liquidating the remaining assets in the Illiquid Redemption Portfolio, provided that the Company may defer payment of non-material sums in order to avoid undue administrative cost and burden.

About Us

Malibu Life is an insurance holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MLHL). The Company is focused on building a high-quality life and annuity platform serving the U.S. retirement market. Malibu Life's strategy combines disciplined liability origination, prudent capital management, and institutional asset management capabilities to generate attractive long term value for policyholders and shareholders.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

Ryan Whittington

rwhittington@prosek.com

+1 909-770-2952

Investor Relations

+1 212-715-6707

ir@malibuinsurance.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology including terms such as expects", "anticipates", "targets", "continues", "estimates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "indicates", "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "outlook", "forecast", "plan", "goal" and similar expressions or in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Any statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations concerning future events and speak only as of the date of this announcement. They involve various risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and the Company's group, third parties or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by forward-looking statements will in fact occur. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast.