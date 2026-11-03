Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Announces $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

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BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it intends to raise up to $1,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), with the proceeds directed towards the Company's 100%-owned BMK project in Saskatchewan, working capital and administrative expenses, as described below.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue common share units ("CSU") at a price of $0.18 per CSU and flow-through common share units ("FTU") at a price of $0.25 per FTU, in any combination to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

A finder's fee may apply to a portion of the proceeds raised under the Offering in the amount of 6% cash and 6% finders' warrants. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Each CSU is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") and each FTU is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "FT Common Share") and one-half of a Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months. Each finders' warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FTU will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), on the BMK project, which will be renounced to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of CSU will be used for exploration of the BMK project, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

Insiders of the Company, including directors and officers, may participate in the Offering. Any such participation will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company anticipates relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company's securities are not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves interested parties, will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The Offering was approved by all independent directors of the Company.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% - owned BMK zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan and on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM Project in Quebec.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.ca. For further information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli, President and CEO,

Erik H. Martin, CFO, or

Justin Lafosse, Director Corporate Development

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information ("FLI") that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. FLI herein includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the size and completion of the Offering; the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; the participation of insiders in the Offering; the payment of finders' fees; the anticipated use of proceeds; and the incurrence and renunciation of flow-through mining expenditures and the timing thereof. FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this press release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Unless otherwise noted, this press release has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI or information contained herein. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI. Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental expectations; community and nongovernmental actions; and the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms described herein. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/murchison-minerals-announces-1-million-non-brokered-private-placement-1245758