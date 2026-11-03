Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

3 November 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the 'Trustee') has allocated a total of 10,504 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 40p per share.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 937,378 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.07% of the Company's issued share capital.

Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 75,145 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.41% of the Company's issued share capital.

Nicola Davies, C4C's Company Secretary, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 36,406 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.20% of the Company's issued share capital.

Glen Nimmo, Senior Investment Manager at the Company, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 27,275 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.15% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Ed Jenkins, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer 01782 940 380 CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP Mark Anwyl James Western 020 7213 0880

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).