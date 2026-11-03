Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
3 November 2026
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the 'Trustee') has allocated a total of 10,504 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 40p per share.
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 937,378 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.07% of the Company's issued share capital.
Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 75,145 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.41% of the Company's issued share capital.
Nicola Davies, C4C's Company Secretary, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 36,406 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.20% of the Company's issued share capital.
Glen Nimmo, Senior Investment Manager at the Company, is interested in 1,875 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 27,275 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.15% of the Company's issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Ed Jenkins, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer
Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer
01782 940 380
CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP
Mark Anwyl
James Western
020 7213 0880
Capital for Colleagues plc
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alistair Currie
Lesley Watt
Nicola Davies
Glen Nimmo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Senior Investment Manager
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Capital for Colleagues plc
b)
LEI
213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2XXX
b)
Nature of the transactions
Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1,875 Ordinary Shares at 40p per share
1,875 Ordinary Shares at 40p per share
1,875 Ordinary Shares at 40p per share
1,875 Ordinary Shares at 40p per share
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
n/a - single transaction
e)
Date of the transactions
3 October 2026
f)
Place of the transactions
Off market transfer