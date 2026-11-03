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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 15:54 Uhr
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Bybit's 41st Proof-of-Reserves Audit Reports $17.3 Billion in Mainstream Assets

Bybit's 41st Proof-of-Reserves Audit Reports $17.3 Billion in Mainstream Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has released its 41st Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, reflecting asset balances as of October 27, 2026, at 06:00 UTC. Independently verified by HACKEN, the report shows that Bybit's platform reserves exceeded user liabilities for all 50 in-scope assets, representing $17.3 billion in mainstream asset value.

The October report maintains coverage of 50 assets, including mainstream assets such as USDT, USDC, BTC and ETH, all with reserve ratios above 100%.

Key Metrics (as of October 27, 2026 at 06:00 UTC)

  • USDT Reserve Ratio: 112% (~3.72 billion USDT in wallet backing ~3.31 billion USDT in user assets)
  • USDC Reserve Ratio: 405% (~571.8 million USDC in wallet backing ~140.9 million USDC in user assets)
  • BTC Reserve Ratio: 102% (58,643 BTC in wallet backing 57,373 BTC in user assets)
  • ETH Reserve Ratio: 101% (566,997 ETH in wallet backing 558,637 ETH in user assets)

As institutional and retail participation in digital assets continues to grow, proof of reserves has become a baseline transparency measure across the industry. Bybit's 41st Proof-of-Reserves report offers an independently verified view of reserve balances and user liabilities, giving added visibility into the exchange's custody and solvency position.

Reserve balances and verification records are published on Bybit's Proof-of-Reserves page and updated on a recurring basis.

NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-41st-proof-of-reserves-audit-reports-17-3-billion-in-mainstream-assets-302927978.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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