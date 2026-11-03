Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: The Rise of "Add More" Nutrition

by Kitty Broihier

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

In a world where "foods to avoid" lists are popular, the idea of adding more to your plate is a refreshing antidote to food restriction. And adding more to your plate doesn't mean doubling your portions, making elaborate meals, or increasing your food budget . Here's why adding more is a helpful way to think about your nutrition, and ideas for how to get started.

Why Add More?

There's an increasing emphasis in the nutrition field to focus on encouraging people to be more intentional about their nourishment. One way to do this is to give your meal a quick assessment and notice opportunities to add something. In most cases, you'll want to add something that improves the meal's macronutrient balance (the amounts of carbohydrate, protein, and fat), increases nutrients and fiber, or boosts your satisfaction. Feeling nourished and satisfied after eating is both a physical and mental experience. And little additions can make a big difference in both aspects.

Cultivate an Add-More Attitude

At first it may feel a bit forced to stop, look at your meal or recipe, and think about what you could add to improve it. Repetition is key to all habits , so if you think you'll forget to do it, post a reminder for yourself. A note on the refrigerator door or pantry cabinet that says "Add More?" could work. Soon you'll regularly be asking yourself, "What is this meal short on?" Or "What can I add here to level-up this dish?" The answer might be protein, or plants, or fiber. Or maybe it's that little zing of flavor or texture that makes the dish pop. Your added food doesn't have to be something fancy or expensive. And it should be easy, even quick to add. Sometimes the best upgrade is already sitting in your pantry (or freezer or refrigerator).

Choosing Healthy Foods to Add

Deciding which foods to add to your diet can be a fun and liberating experience! Instead of deleting foods, you get to add some. And the Guiding Stars nutrition guidance system can point the way to some good choices. When you're shopping, be sure to check store and shelf signage, as well as package labels, for Guiding Stars tags. They'll show 1, 2, or 3 Guiding Stars . Star-earning foods give you the most nutritional value and can be good add-on choices. And here are some other suggestions. These healthy foods deliver more of what you need and are easy to add to your plate or recipe:

Add Easy Veggie Sides

Many times we could benefit nutritionally by having more vegetables on our plates. But we don't always feel like preparing an "official" vegetable side dish. This is where easy veggie add-ons shine. A handful of baby carrots or grape tomatoes both make regular appearances at my house. They are easy and tasty, and the only prep involved is a quick rinse. Other options are canned beans or lentils - serve at room temperature on salads, or just heat and sprinkle with your favorite seasoning. And plain, fresh or frozen vegetables in microwavable packages are quick and easy add-ons with lots of variety. Whatever you choose, more veggies will bring more nutrient density to your dish.

Add Nutritious Garnishes

You don't necessarily need what amounts to a full serving of food - sometimes just a dollop or sprinkle will do. Top your dish with more nutrients, taste, and texture with these quick add-ons:

A sprinkle of chopped or slivered nuts

A tablespoon of nut butter

A teaspoon of chia seeds, ground flax, or hemp hearts

A dollop of plain, Greek yogurt

A sprinkle of high-fiber cereal

A scant handful of raisins or other dried fruit

A drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil

A scoop of frozen berries

Add Simple Proteins

Sometimes we look at our plate and think it looks a little light on protein . If so, consider adding a small serving of a protein-rich food - there are many to choose from! Maybe it's a scoop of cottage cheese, a big spoonful of canned beans, chickpeas, or lentils, or a hardboiled egg. Or try a little canned tuna or other tinned fish , or some leftover, cooked meat, chicken, or fish. Adding a cup of low-fat milk to drink with your meal works too. Whatever your preferences are, little protein additions can really add up over the course of a day.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

Find more stories and multimedia from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-the-rise-of-%22add-more%22-nutrition-1245791