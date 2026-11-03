Mesothelioma Hope Launches New Research Initiative, Identifies States With Least Access to Specialist Care

New data analysis reveals Maine, Alaska, and Wyoming as the most underserved states for mesothelioma treatment, despite not having the highest raw death counts, highlighting geographic disparities in access to specialized care.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope, a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, today announced a new research initiative featuring original data analysis on issues facing mesothelioma patients nationwide.

The findings are available through the site's research hub at MesotheliomaHope.com/research . Its new report, " Mesothelioma Treatment Access by State: Where Patients Fall Through the Gaps, " identifies the states where specialist access falls furthest behind mesothelioma mortality.

A Counterintuitive Finding: Raw Death Counts Don't Tell the Whole Story

Mesothelioma Hope's analysis compared each state's mesothelioma mortality rate against the number of specialists available per capita, producing a "Treatment Gap Score" for all 50 states. States with high total numbers of mesothelioma deaths, such as California, Florida, and Texas, don't necessarily have the greatest shortfalls in specialist access.

Instead, the most underserved states are smaller, more rural states where patients have fewer specialists available relative to the state's mesothelioma death rate:

Maine ranks #1 most underserved, with 8.52 mesothelioma deaths per 100,000 residents from 2018 to 2023, more than double the national average for that period, but only one specialist facility and two named mesothelioma physicians listed in the state's medical resources directory.

ranks #1 most underserved, with 8.52 mesothelioma deaths per 100,000 residents from 2018 to 2023, more than double the national average for that period, but only one specialist facility and two named mesothelioma physicians listed in the state's medical resources directory. Alaska and Wyoming rank #2 and #3, respectively, and according to Mesothelioma Hope's directory, have no identified mesothelioma specialists practicing in-state at all.

and rank #2 and #3, respectively, and according to Mesothelioma Hope's directory, have practicing in-state at all. By contrast, New York ranks as the best-served state in the country, with 76 named specialists across 11 facilities, more specialists than the 20 lowest-ranked states combined.

Why the Gap Matters

Mesothelioma is one of the rarest and most aggressive cancers in the United States, and studies have linked treatment at experienced, high-volume centers with better outcomes for mesothelioma patients.

"Mesothelioma is a rare and complex cancer, requiring a specialized, multidisciplinary approach for the best outcomes," said Dr. Estelamari Rodriguez, a thoracic medical oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Patients treated at high-volume specialized centers tend to have better survival rates and improved quality of life."

For patients in underserved states, geography can mean the difference between accessible care and hours of travel. "If you see somebody who sees one case of mesothelioma a year, they're going to have a very biased view of it," said Dr. Raja Flores, Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital. "You want to see someone who's a real mesothelioma specialist."

Dr. Adam Bograd, a thoracic surgeon at Swedish Cancer Institute, noted that distance doesn't have to mean patients go without specialist input. "A lot of [mesothelioma patients] will come here from kind of far away, and they'll get their care plan instituted, and they'll get it carried out closer to home," Dr. Bograd said. "I just tell them to just call us. I'll do virtual visits ... I think just knowing that somebody's there to help you is important."

What Patients in Underserved States Can Do

Mesothelioma Hope's report outlines steps patients can take after being diagnosed in states with limited specialist access, including seeking remote second opinions, exploring telehealth consultations offered by major cancer centers, and using Mesothelioma Hope's Free Doctor Match service to connect with a specialist regardless of location.

"If there isn't a mesothelioma specialist near you, you may still be able to get good care close to home," said Liz Logan, RN, Mesothelioma Hope's Oncology Nurse Navigator. "Look for an oncologist with experience treating rare cancers. I'd also ask if they're willing to work with a mesothelioma specialist. Your local doctor can often handle day-to-day care while the specialist helps guide your treatment."

About the Analysis

Mesothelioma Hope's research team analyzed CDC WONDER mortality data (2018-2023) and incidence data (1999-2022) alongside its own Medical Resources Directory of named mesothelioma specialists and treatment facilities nationwide. Each state received a Treatment Gap Score, calculated by subtracting a normalized specialist-access score from a normalized mortality score, with full state-by-state rankings and methodology available through the Mesothelioma Hope research hub .

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Find mesothelioma specialists and cancer centers, regardless of location

Access remote second opinions and telehealth consultations

Explore clinical trials and financial assistance for travel and treatment

Understand legal options for compensation related to asbestos exposure

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-hope-launches-new-research-initiative-identifies-states-with-leas-1245793