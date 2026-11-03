Global immigration veteran to lead worldwide expansion of Manifest Law.

Manifest Law, the AI-native immigration law firm powered by Manifest OS, today announced the appointment of Sophy King as President of International Immigration. King will lead Manifest's newly launched international business, having built and scaled global immigration businesses for 25 years, including at two of the industry's leading providers, CIBT/Newland Chase and Envoy Global. King is now bringing that experience to Manifest Law, betting that an AI-native approach can solve longstanding challenges in how businesses manage immigration across borders.

This appointment follows Manifest's announcement last week of its international expansion, offering services in more than 100 countries through in-house and network partners, and the expected launch of 40 new offices in the next 12 months. King will oversee the development and expansion of Manifest's international immigration footprint, bringing together experienced local immigration professionals, centralized operations, and a unified technology platform to help multinational employers manage their global workforce.

A business leader and non-attorney executive, King has built global immigration businesses from the ground up. She founded an immigration software company that was acquired by CIBT, the parent company of Newland Chase, where she helped grow the global immigration business to approximately 25 countries in five years. She later joined Envoy Global, where she scaled the international immigration business to 17 countries and grew revenue approximately 6x in four years, establishing herself as a leader in building global immigration operations at scale.

"40 offices in the next 12 months is ambitious, but achievable given the strength of the Manifest team and technology." said King. "You have to design from the very start with a global mindset, so that you can create consistent, excellent quality, a unified team, and technology that can not only bring together a company's global program but also anticipate their needs in every country. What attracted me to Manifest is the opportunity to build something fundamentally different, at scale and with speed using technology that empowers professionals in our industry to deliver fast, strategic and accessible expertise worldwide."

King is the latest established immigration industry leader to join Manifest this year, following the appointment of Jeff Joseph, the 79th President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), as President of Immigration Strategy. Together, their appointments reflect Manifest's ability to attract experienced practitioners and executives who see an opportunity to rethink how immigration services are delivered through an AI-native model.

In her new role, King will lead Manifest's international practice, which provides employers with access to immigration support across more than 100 countries through a centralized team and a single AI-native technology platform. The offering is designed to simplify international hiring, employee transfers, work authorization and business travel support, while giving corporate immigration and mobility teams greater visibility into their global operations.

The appointment builds on a year of significant momentum for Manifest, including 10x year-to-date revenue growth, and the international expansion of its AI-native immigration services. With King leading the international practice and Joseph overseeing immigration strategy in the United States, Manifest is pairing deep industry expertise with technology designed to make immigration services more efficient, accessible and consistent for businesses operating globally.

About Manifest

Manifest OS, the company that powers Manifest Law, raised the largest funding round in the history of the immigration industry. Its AI-native model combines experienced attorneys and professionals with proprietary technology to build the future of global mobility advisory services, centralizes legal operations, and automates administrative workflows so professionals can focus on complex matters delivering faster, more transparent services to enterprise clients. Learn more at manifestos.com.

Manifest Law is an AI-native law firm and mobility services business which powers experienced attorneys and mobility professionals with Manifest OS' proprietary technology, to build the future of global mobility advisory services. Learn more at manifestlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103015684/en/

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