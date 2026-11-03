Company to highlight granted patent portfolio, preclinical semaglutide data and potential applications across future peptide medicines at LSX Investival

BioLife Products Limited today announced its participation in London Life Sciences Week, where it will highlight its patented oral peptide delivery technology and recent advances in its intellectual property portfolio.

BioLife will present at the LSX Investival Showcase on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 3:15 to 3:30 p.m. GMT, at Old Billingsgate, London. The presentation will be led by Former US Ambassador James P. Cain, Strategic Advisor to the Chairman Founder, alongside Ludivine Delattre, Business and Corporate Relations, and will highlight the scientific journey behind the technology and its potential applications.

BioLife is focused on developing a novel approach to delivering peptide therapeutics orally. Built on over 35 years of pharmaceutical effervescence expertise and two decades of oral peptide research by founder and inventor Dr. Farid Bennis, the technology uses a dissolvable effervescent tablet to create a buffered solution that helps protect peptides during gastrointestinal transit and support systemic delivery.

"The rapid evolution of peptide medicines continues to create opportunities for innovation in drug delivery," said Dr. Farid Bennis, Founder of BioLife. "Our work reflects many years of research into the challenges of oral peptide delivery. London Life Sciences Week provides an important opportunity to share our progress and explore the potential of this approach with those advancing the next generation of peptide therapeutics."

Preclinical studies have demonstrated measurable systemic semaglutide exposure following oral administration, providing in vivo proof of concept. Combined with earlier human clinical research involving oral insulin formulations, these findings provide a scientific foundation for further investigation across additional peptide medicines, subject to further validation.

BioLife's technology is supported by granted patents in the United States and France, with additional international filings progressing. Its U.S. patent includes claims covering multiple GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, albiglutide, exenatide and lixisenatide, with protection extending into 2042.

About the Technology

BioLife's patented effervescent peptide delivery technology uses a dissolvable tablet to create a buffered solution designed to help protect peptide medicines during gastrointestinal transit and support systemic delivery. Preclinical studies have demonstrated measurable systemic semaglutide exposure following oral administration.

The development programme builds on nearly 20 years of research, including human clinical studies with oral insulin formulations and work with Charles River Laboratories, SGS, Eurofins/Amatsi and Cephac. The technology is in development and is not approved for the treatment of any disease.

About BioLife

BioLife develops oral delivery technologies for peptide medicines, combining expertise in pharmaceutical effervescence, formulation science and oral peptide research. The company's technology portfolio and related patent estate have been independently developed and are wholly owned.

Website: https://biolife.bio/

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Contacts:

For Enquiries Contact

James P. Cain

U.S. Ambassador (Ret.)

Strategic Advisor to the Chairman Founder

BioLife Products Limited

jpc@biolife.bio

Ludivine Delattre

Business and Corporate Relations

BioLife Products Limited

ld@biolife.bio