Intelcia Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Customer Experience Management Services

Intelcia is recognized for uniting human expertise, AI-powered operations, and technology innovation to help enterprises transform customer experiences and achieve measurable business outcomes across Europe.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As European businesses navigate rising customer expectations, accelerating digital transformation, and growing demands for responsible AI adoption, Intelcia is demonstrating how an integrated, human-centered strategy can translate innovation into tangible business value. Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Intelcia has received the 2026 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Customer Experience Management Services industry, recognizing its ability to align operational expertise, technology capabilities, and strategic execution to deliver scalable, outcome-driven customer experience solutions.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Intelcia excelled in both, demonstrating a differentiated approach that integrates customer experience expertise, enterprise technology capabilities, and innovation to deliver measurable business outcomes. "Frost & Sullivan finds that Intelcia anchors its strategy in two highly complementary business units: Intelcia CX, which delivers end-to-end CX services, and Intelcia Tech, which provides enterprise technology solutions. Bridging both is Evoluciona, Intelcia's innovation and consulting hub that helps translate AI and digital transformation into integrated, scalable, and measurable client outcomes," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, Associate Director, ICT Research, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by its Trusted Intelligent Operations model, Intelcia combines human engagement AI, data, and deep industry expertise to address client needs through tailored, outcome-focused delivery. Operating across 19 countries in Europe, Africa, and the Americas, with approximately 40,000 employees, the company leverages its international footprint to deliver multilingual services while maintaining cultural proximity and operational agility.

Innovation remains central to Intelcia's strategy. Through Evoluciona, the company industrializes AI-enabled capabilities spanning conversational AI, agent assistance, automation, analytics, and quality monitoring. With more than 350 AI projects deployed across its CX operations and over 100 AI trainer roles, Intelcia is embedding AI into everyday service delivery while emphasizing responsible governance, human oversight, and regulatory compliance. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a source of great pride. It reflects the commitment of our 40,000 people, the trust of our clients, and the strength of a strategy that relies on our human DNA, and that combines our industry expertise, technology and AI together. Our position today in Europe is strong. Our ambition remains more than ever global," said Karim Bernoussi, CEO, Intelcia

Intelcia's customer-centric approach is reinforced by long-term client partnerships, collaborative transformation initiatives, and flexible technology architectures that accommodate diverse business and regulatory requirements. By combining Intelcia CX's operational expertise with Intelcia Tech's capabilities in Data & AI, cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure, apps and digital transformation, the company helps clients improve efficiency, strengthen customer satisfaction, and advance their digital ambitions.

Frost & Sullivan commends Intelcia for demonstrating competitive strategy leadership through its integrated business model, pragmatic AI deployment, and sustained commitment to customer outcomes. Its combination of human-centered service delivery, technology innovation, and strategic agility positions the company to help shape the future of customer experience management services in Europe.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Intelcia

Intelcia is a global, human-centric and agile partner that delivers Trusted Intelligent Operations, combining human care and commitment, AI and innovation together with operational discipline to create measurable, lasting value for our clients. With 40,000+ collaborators across 19 countries in Europe, Africa, and the Americas, Intelcia brings both CX expertise and Tech capability as one partner, calibrated to each client's business reality.

By combining AI, human engagement and deep industry expertise, we design efficient, tailored solutions through two complementary business lines: Customer Experience (Intelcia CX) and IT Services (Intelcia Tech).

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