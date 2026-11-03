Genotyping Assay Market worth $44.60 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Genotyping Assay Market is projected to reach USD 44.60 billion by 2031 from USD 24.29 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 444 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Genotyping Assay Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Genotyping Assay Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 24.29 billion

USD 24.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 44.60 billion

USD 44.60 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.9%

Genotyping Assay Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the genotyping assay market in 2025.

By application, the pharmacogenomics segment accounted for the largest share of the genotyping assay market in 2025, representing 31.4% according to the provided market-share estimates.

By end user, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the genotyping assay market in 2025, at 36.0%, according to the supplied market-share estimates.

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Market growth is driven by technological advances in DNA sequencing, the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, and the growing adoption of personalized medicine. The expanding use of genotyping in drug discovery and development, rising demand for molecular diagnostics, and expanding genomic research further support market growth. Additionally, advances in high-throughput genotyping platforms, automation, and bioinformatics solutions are expected to improve testing efficiency, broaden clinical and research applications, and support the adoption of genotyping technologies across the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global genotyping assay market, by product, in 2025.

By product, the genotyping assays market is segmented into reagents & kits, genotyping services, instruments, and bioinformatics. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, driven by recurring demand for PCR reagents, sequencing kits, genotyping arrays, and other consumables required for genetic analysis. Increasing adoption of pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, and genomic research, along with the growing need for reliable, high-throughput genetic testing, supports the segment's leading position.

The sequencing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment in the genotyping assays market.

The global genotyping assays market is segmented by technology into PCR, sequencing, microarrays, and other technologies. During the forecast period, the sequencing segment is expected to grow strongly, driven by advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS), falling sequencing costs, and rising demand for comprehensive genetic variant detection. Expanding applications in rare disease research, oncology, pharmacogenomics, and precision medicine are further supporting adoption. Improvements in sequencing throughput, accuracy, and data analysis capabilities are expected to accelerate the adoption of sequencing-based genotyping solutions across research and clinical applications.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global genotyping assays market in 2025.

The genotyping assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, driven by a strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced research infrastructure, and the widespread adoption of genomic technologies. The region benefits from substantial investments in genomics research, precision medicine, and drug discovery, as well as the presence of leading genotyping assay manufacturers and technology developers. The growing applications of genetic testing in disease diagnosis, pharmacogenomics, and personalized medicine, supported by collaborations among research institutions, healthcare organizations, and biotechnology companies, further strengthen the region's market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Genotyping Assay companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Standard BioTools Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK), Revvity, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and Takara Bio Inc. (Japan).

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Genotyping Assay Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The genotyping assays market continues to attract investment in genomic technologies, precision medicine, advanced sequencing platforms, and clinical genetic testing. In June 2026, Element Biosciences announced an expanded Series E financing round, including a USD 175 million investment from Samsung Electronics. The funding is intended to accelerate the commercialization of genomic and multiomic technologies, expand global operations, and advance product development for research and diagnostic applications. In July 2025, India-based MedGenome raised USD 47.5 million in Series E funding to expand access to genomic diagnostics and research services across India and other emerging markets. These investments reflect growing interest in scalable genomic platforms, clinical testing, and broader access to genetic analysis.

Revenue Shift Context

The genotyping assays market is gradually shifting toward integrated genomic solutions that combine assay reagents, high-throughput instruments, genetic testing services, and bioinformatics capabilities. Traditional revenue streams from PCR-based assays, genotyping kits, and laboratory instruments remain important, but demand is increasingly driven by pharmacogenomics, clinical genetic testing, population genomics, and sequencing-based research. In January 2025, Regeneron announced a USD 119.5 million investment in Truveta's Series C financing to support the Truveta Genome Project, which aims to expand DNA sequencing linked to electronic health records and accelerate genetics-based drug discovery.

This transition is also evident in strategic collaborations among technology developers, diagnostic companies, and pharmaceutical organizations. In December 2025, Illumina announced a collaboration and strategic investment in MyOme to advance whole-genome sequencing and AI-integrated risk models for disease prevention and precision medicine. These developments signal growing commercial interest in integrating genomic data, advanced analytical tools, and clinical applications. As pharmaceutical companies increasingly incorporate genetic information into drug development and treatment selection, demand is expected to expand across genotyping assays, consumables, sequencing platforms, and genomic data analysis solutions.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the genotyping assay ecosystem during 2025-2026 has been driven by companies seeking to expand genomic testing capabilities, acquire advanced genetic analysis technologies, strengthen bioinformatics platforms, and broaden access to clinical genomics markets. Buyers are prioritizing technologies that integrate genetic testing with AI-powered variant interpretation, sequencing-based diagnostics, and specialized genomic services, rather than relying solely on conventional consolidation among assay manufacturers.

GENOTYPING ASSAYS MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

MONTH & YEAR DEAL TYPE COMPANY 1 COMPANY 2 DESCRIPTION April 2025 Acquisition Eurofins Genomics (Luxembourg) LGC Group's Sanger sequencing business (UK) Eurofins Genomics acquired LGC's Sanger sequencing operations to expand its portfolio of genomic services, including sequencing and array genotyping capabilities. May 2025 Acquisition QIAGEN N.V. (Germany/Netherlands) Genoox (Israel) QIAGEN acquired Genoox for USD 70 million, with up to USD 10 million in additional milestone payments, adding its AI-powered Franklin platform for genetic variant interpretation and clinical genomics analysis. September 2025 Acquisition agreement SeqOne (France) Congenica (UK) SeqOne announced an agreement to acquire Congenica to strengthen its AI-powered genomic analysis capabilities and expand its international clinical genomics software business.

Company Revenue Share Details

The genotyping assays market is dominated by established life science and genomics companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and QIAGEN N.V., which collectively are estimated to account for approximately 45-50% of the market based on current study estimates. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina are the leading companies in the competitive landscape, supported by extensive genotyping assay portfolios, established technology platforms, and a strong presence across research and clinical applications. These companies benefit from broad product offerings spanning reagents and kits, instruments, and genomic analysis technologies, as well as established relationships with pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions.

Competition is increasingly shifting beyond conventional assay portfolios toward high-throughput genotyping, automated workflows, sequencing-based analysis, and integrated bioinformatics solutions. Thermo Fisher Scientific continues to leverage its PCR-based assays and molecular biology reagents, while Illumina maintains a strong position with its microarray and sequencing platforms. QIAGEN focuses on molecular testing and sample preparation solutions, while Danaher participates through its life sciences and diagnostics businesses. Continued investment in assay innovation, precision medicine, and genomic data analysis is expected to shape competitive positioning and revenue opportunities across the genotyping assays market.

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