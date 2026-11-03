Powered by NVIDIA technologies, LiveX delivers an interactive navigation, personalized recommendations and conversational assistance to help people find their way and access information in airports, hospitals, retail stores and public venues.





At Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, LiveX announces AI City, which brings artificial intelligence directly into everyday physical environments through life-size, human-like AI Hosts. While humanoid robots evolve, LiveX's interactive AI Hosts provide a unique way to engage with the public through accessible, context-aware intelligence that delivers natural conversation, personalized guidance and real-time assistance in physical spaces.

Deployed in over 100 customer sites, LiveX AI City Hosts are engaging with guests at PUMA stores, San José Mineta International Airport, SAP Center, the San Jose Sharks stadium, El Camino Hospital, and Marriott and Hilton hotels, across industries such as retail, technology, hospitality and entertainment.

"We believe intelligence of this nature should meet people wherever they are, live and in person, where life happens," said Jia Li, Cofounder, President and Chief AI Officer at LiveX. "AI should be greeting travelers at the airport, guiding a grandmother through the hospital, helping every shopper like the best employee in the building or answering sixty thousand fans at once. In an AI City, this intelligence is available to everyone, in every language, with no learning curve at all."

Traditional interactive kiosks and touchscreens rely on fixed menus, and cannot offer natural conversation, personalized recommendations and multilingual assistance. Static, 2D maps show visitors where they are but don't help with real-time navigation and discovery. At the same time, many businesses and public venues lack the staff to offer personalized help, and general-purpose robots which may one day pick up the slack are still years away from widespread deployment.

Conference attendees met friendly, approachable AI face-to-face without downloading an app, swiping a QR code or entering a password.

LiveX AI City is introducing an expanded set of integrated product capabilities, including interactive 3D maps for location-aware navigation and discovery, 3D product recommendation, multilingual translation for seamless communication and a new Physical AI Host experience powered by Lyra.

For organizations, it offers a way to extend personalized help across locations and let staff focus on complex requests.

The first Physical AI Host debuted at NVIDIA GTC 2026. Attendees could also walk up and interact hands-free with a LiveX-powered Physical AI Host in whatever language they chose, even amid the conference noise.

"AI that can understand people and their surroundings is opening new ways to make everyday spaces more helpful and accessible. Powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI models, LiveX is building interactive AI hosts that help people find their way, explore products and get assistance through natural, multilingual conversation," said Madison Huang, Senior Director of Product and Technical Marketing for Physical AI Platforms at NVIDIA.

From the companies building AI to the places serving people every day, LiveX is putting Physical AI to work not as a future concept, but as a deployed reality.

LiveX runs on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and uses the Metropolis VSS Blueprint to build visual AI agents powered by NVIDIA Cosmos, open world models and a fine-tuned NVIDIA Nemotron model. NVIDIA Retrieval and Reranker help surface relevant information while NVIDIA Omniverse libraries can be used to build digital twins for location-aware applications.

LiveX Interactive Intelligence platform brings together proprietary models developed and trained for Human-Like AI Interaction, shaped by real-world interaction data and experience across live deployments. The LiveX Omni Model enables multimodal understanding and responses, while LiveX Noise Management helps people interact amid background noise. The LiveX Visual Generation Model creates visual responses in real time. Lyra (LiveX Your Real-world AI Agent) is the agent layer that coordinates these capabilities to carry out user requests in real time. LiveX Guardrail provides safety and policy controls. Together, the models coordinate speech, expression, and movement in real time.

About LiveX

LiveX AI is the leader in Interactive Intelligence in the Physical World: AI that engages people the way people engage each other: face to face, live, and in person. LiveX is building the AI City, deploying Interactive Intelligence where people shop, travel, cheer, heal, learn, and gather. Headquartered in Palo Alto, LiveX is making the benefits of AI available to everyone. Follow LiveX on LinkedIn.

About AI City

An LiveX AI City makes intelligence as accessible as electricity: where we shop, travel, cheer, heal, learn, and gather. It gives everyday places the ability to offer recommendations, provide guidance and support, and delights people. Intelligence. Live. In Person.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103989934/en/

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Media Contacts

Michael McKay

VenturePR for LiveX

livex@venturepr.com