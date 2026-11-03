GPU as a Service Market worth $224.09 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the GPU as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 37.41 billion in 2026 to USD 224.09 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 34.8%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'GPU as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

GPU as a Service Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 37.41 billion

USD 37.41 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 224.09 billion

USD 224.09 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 34.8%

GPU as a Service Market Trends & Insights:

The GPU as a Service market is projected to expand rapidly over the forecast period, driven by advancements in GPU computing and growing demand for AI and ML, high-performance computing (HPC), and media and entertainment applications. The increasing use of GPUaaS for AI model training, generative AI development, scientific simulations, and graphics rendering is creating new growth opportunities. Rising investments in GPU infrastructure, cloud computing capacity, and high-performance GPU clusters, combined with the need for scalable, cost-effective computing resources, are expected to support strong market growth.

By service model, the IaaS segment accounted for the largest share of the GPU-as-a-Service market, driven by demand for on-demand GPU infrastructure, scalable computing resources, and flexible access to high-performance hardware.

By GPU type, high-end GPUs accounted for the largest share of the GPU-as-a-Service market, driven by their advanced processing capabilities for generative AI, large-scale model training, and high-performance computing workloads.

By deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.6%, driven by demand for flexible workload distribution, data control, and integration of public cloud resources with private infrastructure.

By enterprise type, the SME segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 37.4%, supported by increasing demand for cost-effective access to GPU resources without substantial upfront infrastructure investment.

By application, AI & ML is expected to account for the largest share and register the highest CAGR of 37.2%, driven by growing demand for model training, inference, generative AI development, and other GPU-intensive workloads.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in AI infrastructure, expanding cloud computing capacity, and rising adoption of GPU-accelerated computing.

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Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), generative AI, and high-performance computing is driving growth in the GPU as a Service market. Organizations are increasingly deploying GPUaaS solutions to access scalable computing resources, accelerate AI workloads, and optimize infrastructure costs across enterprise, research, and cloud-based applications. In addition, rising investments in AI infrastructure, expanding data center capacity, and increasing demand for high-performance GPUs are accelerating the adoption of flexible, on-demand GPU computing services.

Hybrid cloud to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the GPU as a Service market during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for flexible computing infrastructure and secure access to GPU resources. Hybrid cloud deployments enable organizations to combine public cloud scalability with private cloud control, supporting diverse workloads and data security requirements. The increasing adoption of AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing across enterprises is driving demand for hybrid GPUaaS solutions. In addition, the need to manage sensitive data, optimize computing costs, and scale GPU resources to meet workload requirements is driving adoption of hybrid cloud deployments.

SMEs to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to register the highest CAGR in the GPUaaS market during the forecast period, driven by the growing need to access high-performance computing resources without significant upfront hardware investments. GPUaaS lets SMEs access scalable GPU resources through flexible pricing models, supporting AI development, data analytics, and other compute-intensive applications. The increasing adoption of generative AI and cloud-based software solutions is encouraging SMEs to integrate GPU computing into their operations. In addition, pay-as-you-go pricing and reduced infrastructure management requirements are supporting GPUaaS adoption among SMEs.

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AI & ML to account for the largest market share.

The AI & ML segment is expected to account for the largest share of the GPUaaS industry, driven by growing demand for accelerated computing to train, deploy, and operate AI models. GPUaaS provides scalable computing resources for generative AI, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision applications. The increasing use of large language models and AI-powered enterprise applications is supporting demand for GPU infrastructure. In addition, the flexibility to scale computing resources based on workload requirements and avoid substantial upfront hardware investments is contributing to the segment's continued adoption.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the GPU as a Service companies are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Google, CoreWeave, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, Lambda, Tencent Cloud, JarvisLabs.ai, RunPod, ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc., Vast.ai, FluidStack, OVHcloud, E2E Networks, AceCloud, Snowcell, Linode LLC, Yotta Data Services, Vultr, DigitalOcean, Rackspace Technology, Inc., Gcore, and Nebius B.V., among others.

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