Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking October 2026 Sales

Best October ever; total sales up 5%, retail sales up 9%

Record October hybrid total sales up 20%, reaching 29% of total volume

Santa Fe and Palisade set October total sales records

Year-to-date hybrid sales up 50%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record October total sales of 73,452, a 5% increase compared with October 2025. Retail sales also set an October record at 62,646, up 9%. October total sales growth was led by Santa Fe (+52%), Kona (+21%), IONIQ 5 (+21%), Elantra (+17%) and Palisade (+14%), with Santa Fe and Palisade and their hybrid powertrains setting new October records. Hyundai's hybrid lineup set a new October sales record, rising 20% year over year and accounting for 29% of October total sales volume. Year to date, Hyundai total sales are 770,916, up 3% compared with the same period last year, while hybrid sales are up 50%.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights October Performance

"We had our best October ever, and customers responded across our lineup," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Retail grew 9%, a clear sign that customers are choosing Hyundai, and hybrids surged 20% to account for 29% of our total sales. Santa Fe grew 52%, Kona and IONIQ 5 each grew 21%, Elantra grew 17% and Palisade grew 14%, with Santa Fe and Palisade setting October records. Whether shoppers want an SUV, a hybrid or an EV, we have something for them."

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-26 Oct-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Hyundai 73,452 70,118 +5 % 770,916 748,467 +3 %

October Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Unveils the All-New Tucson, Its Boldest SUV: Hyundai revealed its best-selling global SUV in New York, pairing the "Art of Steel" design philosophy with a next-generation hybrid system targeting up to 42 mpg, the new Pleos Connect infotainment system and a tougher XRT PRO, expected to reach North America in 2027.

Hyundai revealed its best-selling global SUV in New York, pairing the "Art of Steel" design philosophy with a next-generation hybrid system targeting up to 42 mpg, the new Pleos Connect infotainment system and a tougher XRT PRO, expected to reach North America in 2027. Palisade Hybrid Earns a WardsAuto 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Award: WardsAuto judges named the Palisade Hybrid powertrain to its 10 Best list for delivering efficiency in a three-row SUV while retaining mechanical all-wheel drive. The 2.5-liter turbo hybrid produces 329 horsepower with an estimated 619-mile driving range. The win is Hyundai's 18th product award in the program.

WardsAuto judges named the Palisade Hybrid powertrain to its 10 Best list for delivering efficiency in a three-row SUV while retaining mechanical all-wheel drive. The 2.5-liter turbo hybrid produces 329 horsepower with an estimated 619-mile driving range. The win is Hyundai's 18th product award in the program. Hyundai Introduces Pleos Connect in the U.S. on the All-New 2027 Tucson: The new Tucson is the first Hyundai in the U.S. to get Pleos Connect, a next-generation infotainment platform built on Android Automotive OS. It brings the Gleo AI in-vehicle agent, 17-inch and 12.9-inch high-resolution displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. Physical buttons will remain for key functions.

The new Tucson is the first Hyundai in the U.S. to get Pleos Connect, a next-generation infotainment platform built on Android Automotive OS. It brings the Gleo AI in-vehicle agent, 17-inch and 12.9-inch high-resolution displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. Physical buttons will remain for key functions. Hyundai Powers Up Alabama: Montgomery Plant Gears Up for All-New Tucson and Next-Generation Propulsion: Hyundai is investing about $450 million in Montgomery to support future vehicles, expanded engine production and new propulsion technology. Total investment in the plant now stands at nearly $2.2 billion since 2005, as part of Hyundai Motor Group's $26 billion U.S. investment plan.

Hyundai is investing about $450 million in Montgomery to support future vehicles, expanded engine production and new propulsion technology. Total investment in the plant now stands at nearly $2.2 billion since 2005, as part of Hyundai Motor Group's $26 billion U.S. investment plan. Hyundai Secures Record Seventh Consecutive IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR Manufacturers' Championship: Hyundai extended its title streak to seven, clinching the TCR Manufacturers' Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with 3,350 points over Honda. Bryan Herta Autosport's No. 33 Elantra N TCR, driven by Mason Filippi and Bryson Morris, also won the Drivers' Championship.

Hyundai extended its title streak to seven, clinching the TCR Manufacturers' Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with 3,350 points over Honda. Bryan Herta Autosport's No. 33 Elantra N TCR, driven by Mason Filippi and Bryson Morris, also won the Drivers' Championship. Hyundai and Strava's Miles for the Warriors Challenge Sets All-Time Distance Record With Nearly 20 Million Miles: More than 150,000 participants logged 19,959,136 miles in September, more than doubling Strava's previous challenge distance record. The challenge supported Hyundai Hope on Wheels and the fight against childhood cancer. Hyundai's total donation reached $3 million.

More than 150,000 participants logged 19,959,136 miles in September, more than doubling Strava's previous challenge distance record. The challenge supported Hyundai Hope on Wheels and the fight against childhood cancer. Hyundai's total donation reached $3 million. Hyundai and Texas Children's Continue Partnership to Advance Child Passenger Safety Across Greater Houston: In the partnership's second year, Hyundai donated $25,000 to Texas Children's Center for Childhood Injury Prevention and co-hosted a free child safety seat check at the Steve Radack Community Center, where certified technicians checked seats for expiration, recalls and proper fit.

In the partnership's second year, Hyundai donated $25,000 to Texas Children's Center for Childhood Injury Prevention and co-hosted a free child safety seat check at the Steve Radack Community Center, where certified technicians checked seats for expiration, recalls and proper fit. Hyundai and Crain Hyundai of Bentonville Donate to Amazeum to Expand STEM Education Opportunities in Northwest Arkansas: Hyundai Motor America and Crain Hyundai of Bentonville donated $20,000 to the Scott Family Amazeum to support hands-on STEM programs for children across the Northwest Arkansas.

Hyundai Motor America and Crain Hyundai of Bentonville donated $20,000 to the Scott Family Amazeum to support hands-on STEM programs for children across the Northwest Arkansas. Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design Collaborate on Regenerative Biodesign Strategies and the Future of Mobility: In its seventh year, the HMG-RISD research partnership takes on the theme "Motion Rewild" for the 2026-27 Regeneration Studio, which is studying how nature moves through extreme environments and what that means for physical AI mobility and robots in uncontrolled settings.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Oct-26 Oct-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 12,011 10,224 +17 % 140,614 126,436 +11 % Ioniq 5 1,981 1,642 +21 % 33,093 42,733 -23 % Ioniq 6 0 398 -100 % 1,348 9,530 -86 % Ioniq 9 169 317 -47 % 6,690 4,494 +49 % Kona 6,029 4,969 +21 % 58,977 62,247 -5 % Palisade 10,840 9,549 +14 % 109,522 102,331 +7 % Santa Cruz 1,439 1,719 -16 % 16,250 22,352 -27 % Santa Fe 17,959 11,800 +52 % 121,074 113,960 +6 % Sonata 3,054 4,306 -29 % 57,384 50,220 +14 % Tucson 17,808 23,036 -23 % 199,495 188,275 +6 % Venue 2,162 2,156 +0 % 26,469 25,884 +2 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America