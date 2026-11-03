Docusign, Inc.: Docusign Acquires Suplari to Accelerate AI-Powered Contract Management for Procurement

Suplari's technology and expertise will expand Docusign IAM platform capabilities, helping teams reduce costs and risk

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced its acquisition of Suplari, an AI-native procurement intelligence company. The acquisition will bring Suplari's technology and expertise to the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, accelerating the development of procurement solutions. The IAM platform will expand to help businesses put contract terms to work, using AI to reduce costs and risks, manage supplier obligations, and stay ahead of renewals.

"Procurement teams need to understand both what their supplier agreements say and how their company actually spends," said Allan Thygesen, Chief Executive Officer of Docusign. "Bringing Suplari's technology and talent into Docusign will help us connect those two views and accelerate the capabilities we deliver through IAM today. We see a significant opportunity to help our customers make better buying decisions, reduce unnecessary costs, and get more value from every supplier agreement."

"We built Suplari to help procurement teams spend less time piecing together data and more time making decisions that matter," said Jeff Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of Suplari. "Joining Docusign allows us to connect that intelligence more closely to the agreements that shape a company's spending. Together, we have an opportunity to help more customers find savings, strengthen supplier relationships, and turn those insights into action."

Procurement teams often have to piece together information across contracts, finance systems, and spreadsheets to make strategic sourcing and buying decisions. Bringing Suplari's AI-powered spending and supplier insights into IAM helps Docusign supercharge existing procurement solutions and deliver more advanced capabilities. For five consecutive years, Suplari was named to The Hackett Group's "50 to Know" list of procurement technology providers as well as being named a 2026 Top Tech for Spend Analytics.

Docusign plans to combine Suplari's capabilities with its IAM platform to help procurement teams:

Uncover savings with AI agents. Combine Suplari's procurement intelligence with Docusign's agreement AI engine, called Iris, to identify opportunities to consolidate purchases, reduce unnecessary spending, and capture negotiated savings.

Combine Suplari's procurement intelligence with Docusign's agreement AI engine, called Iris, to identify opportunities to consolidate purchases, reduce unnecessary spending, and capture negotiated savings. Expanded obligation tracking and supplier accountability: Use Iris to identify commitments in supplier agreements combined with Suplari's intelligence to monitor fulfillment, spot gaps, and follow up sooner.

Use Iris to identify commitments in supplier agreements combined with Suplari's intelligence to monitor fulfillment, spot gaps, and follow up sooner. Strengthen negotiations and renewal decisions. Connect spending patterns with contract terms so teams can better assess supplier performance, identify negotiation opportunities, and make informed decisions before renewing or renegotiating.

Connect spending patterns with contract terms so teams can better assess supplier performance, identify negotiation opportunities, and make informed decisions before renewing or renegotiating. Spot risks and act sooner. Use Iris to monitor spending and supplier agreements, flag potential issues such as purchases outside agreed terms, and guide teams toward the right next steps with clear priorities and recommended actions.

Use Iris to monitor spending and supplier agreements, flag potential issues such as purchases outside agreed terms, and guide teams toward the right next steps with clear priorities and recommended actions. Connect to the procurement ecosystem. Expand upon Docusign and Suplari integrations with business systems, such as SAP Ariba, Coupa, and Oracle, to bring agreement intelligence and workflows into everyday procurement solutions.

Suplari's technology and expertise will strengthen the IAM platform, accelerating development of new capabilities that help procurement teams put AI to work more effectively. This acquisition builds on Docusign's established leadership position in contract management. Docusign was named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Integrated Signing Workflow Software and has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CLM for six consecutive years.

Learn how procurement teams at Avis Budget Group, Flowserve, and Catchafire are using Docusign to streamline contracting and drive better business outcomes. Visit the Docusign website to learn about our solutions.

Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald, 10 November October 2025.

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About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using the Docusign AI-native IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

About Suplari

Suplari is an AI-powered procurement intelligence platform that helps enterprises reduce costs, manage risk, and make more informed purchasing decisions. By bringing together spend, supplier, and contract data with procurement-specific AI agents, Suplari helps teams identify savings opportunities and take action ahead of negotiations and renewals. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Seattle, Suplari serves leading enterprises including BT Group, Nordstrom, and MediaNews Group. Learn more at suplari.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.