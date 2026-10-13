

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Docusign (DOCU) expanded its 20-year-plus partnership with Salesforce (CRM), integrating its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform into Salesforce, Agentforce and Slack. This allows revenue teams to manage agreements directly within the tools they already use.



Docusign and Salesforce are integrating agreement data into sales workflows to help teams close deals faster, prepare for renewals and identify risks hidden in contracts. Docusign also aims to become a trusted agreement platform for AI agents across business applications and workflows.



On the Nasdaq, the shares for Docusign were trading 1.20 percent up at $71.82.



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