MiniMed Appoints Dr. David Segal as Chief Medical Officer

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed (Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes technology, today announced the appointment of David Segal, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Segal succeeds Robert Vigersky, M.D., who will transition to the role of Chief Medical Officer Emeritus ahead of his planned retirement at the end of 2027.

Dr. Segal brings more than 20 years of experience in diabetes care, digital health and healthcare innovation, with a focus on using technology and data to improve patient outcomes and expand access to care.

"Dr. Segal brings deep clinical expertise and a passion for using technology to improve diabetes care," said Que Dallara, chief executive officer of MiniMed. "His experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue delivering strong clinical outcomes with our technologies and advancing our innovation pipeline. We're excited to welcome him to MiniMed and grateful for the strong foundation Dr. Vigersky has established."

Most recently, Dr. Segal served as Medical Director of Innovation and Remote Monitoring Care at Parkview Health's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, where he also helped establish a pediatric endocrinology service. Previously, he established South Africa's largest diabetes and endocrinology practice and co-founded Guidepost, a digital health company providing diabetes tele-coaching services.

"I've spent much of my career looking at how we can use technology and data to make diabetes care more proactive, personalized and accessible," said Dr. Segal. "What excites me about MiniMed is the opportunity to bring that thinking into the development of technologies that can reduce the daily burden of managing diabetes and help more people achieve better outcomes."

Dr. Segal earned his medical degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and completed his pediatric residency at Cleveland Clinic and endocrinology fellowship at Riley Children's Hospital. He was appointed Honorary Adjunct Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2016.

Dr. Vigersky joined the Medtronic Diabetes business in 2015 and has served as Chief Medical Officer since 2019, helping advance the company's clinical strategy. A retired U.S. Army Medical Corps colonel, he has authored more than 425 scholarly papers and abstracts focused on improving diabetes outcomes through technology.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

SOURCE MiniMed