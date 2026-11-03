GNSS Simulator Market worth $424.6 million by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the GNSS Simulator Market is projected to grow from USD 270.9 million in 2026 to USD 424.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "GNSS Simulator Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

GNSS Simulator Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 245.4 million

USD 245.4 million 2026 Market Size: USD 270.9 million

USD 270.9 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 424.6 million

USD 424.6 million CAGR (2026-2031): 9.4%

GNSS Simulator Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the GNSS Simulator Market is mainly driven by the rising need for satellite-based navigation solutions in automotive, aerospace, defense, telecom, and precision agriculture.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow faster with a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

By simulator type, the multi-channel segment is expected to have the largest market size.

By vertical, the automotive segment is projected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 11.8%.

North America accounted for the largest share of 28.4% of the GNSS Simulator Market in 2026.

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Increasing reliance on reliable positioning, navigation, and timing is driving demand for controlled GNSS testing. Manufacturers and system integrators use simulators to validate receiver performance across satellite constellations, signal conditions, and operating environments. Testing capabilities are increasingly important for automotive navigation, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and precision agriculture. Simulation also enables repeatable assessment of signal degradation, interference, jamming, and spoofing without depending on live satellite conditions. These platforms support product development, compliance testing, and validation of resilient positioning technologies across development lifecycles.

Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the GNSS Simulator Market during the forecast period, driven by demand for signal-generation equipment that can reproduce satellite signals under controlled conditions. Multi-constellation testing, receiver validation, and signal interference assessment require specialized simulation platforms with high signal fidelity and configurable operating parameters. The growing use of GNSS receivers in automotive, aerospace, defense, and telecommunications applications is driving demand for advanced hardware. Additionally, testing requirements involving multiple frequencies, simulated satellite environments, and jamming and spoofing scenarios reinforce the need for dedicated simulation equipment. Continued investment in positioning, navigation, and timing technologies is expected to sustain demand for hardware.

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By application, the safety-critical and autonomous systems segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

The safety-critical and autonomous systems segment is expected to record strong growth in the GNSS Simulator Market, driven by the need to validate positioning reliability under complex operating conditions. Autonomous vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aerospace platforms depend on accurate positioning for navigation and operational safety. GNSS simulators enable repeatable testing of receiver performance under signal loss, multipath, interference, jamming, and spoofing conditions without relying on live satellite signals. Increasing integration of GNSS with inertial navigation and other sensor technologies is also expanding simulation requirements. As manufacturers strengthen system verification and resilience testing before deployment, demand for configurable GNSS simulation solutions is expected to increase.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the GNSS Simulator Market during the forecast period, supported by established aerospace and defense industries, advanced satellite navigation infrastructure, and strong demand for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) testing. Organizations across the US and Canada use GNSS simulation solutions to validate receiver performance, test navigation systems, and assess resilience against signal interference, jamming, and spoofing. The region's automotive, telecommunications, aviation, and defense sectors are increasingly relying on accurate positioning technologies, increasing the need for controlled testing environments. GNSS simulators also support the development of autonomous systems, advanced navigation equipment, and multi-constellation receivers, enabling manufacturers to evaluate performance under repeatable operating conditions.

In the US, investment in resilient PNT capabilities and defense system modernization supports demand for advanced GNSS simulation and validation platforms. For example, in September 2026, Keysight Technologies announced plans to demonstrate expanded PNT testing capabilities at ION GNSS+ 2026, including sensor-fusion testing, evaluation of jamming and spoofing resilience, and integration of GNSS with non-terrestrial networks. These developments demonstrate continued investment in advanced simulation capabilities across North America's defense and technology sectors. In Canada, investment in GNSS resilience and critical infrastructure protection is also supporting demand for advanced simulation and validation capabilities. For example, in January 2026, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS Montréal) highlighted the C-GUARD initiative, which focuses on securing GNSS systems and strengthening PNT infrastructure resilience. The project includes partners such as CMC Electronics and Natural Resources Canada and uses Safran GNSS simulators to validate receiver performance, reproduce spoofing scenarios, and test GNSS cyberattack detection capabilities. The initiative targets applications across civil aviation, defense, telecommunications, transportation, and autonomous mobility, demonstrating simulation's role in strengthening Canada's GNSS resilience ecosystem.

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Top Companies in GNSS Simulator Market:

The Top Companies in GNSS Simulator Market are Keysight Technologies (US), Safran (France), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), VIAVI Solutions (US), IFEN GmbH (Germany), WORK Microwave (Germany), M3 Systems (France), QASCOM (Italy), TeleOrbit (Germany), Averna (Canada), ALTEN (France), IP-Solutions Satellite Applications (US), Saluki Technology (Taiwan), MaxEye Technologies (India), Digilogic Systems (India), Hexagon (Sweden), Racelogic (UK), GMV (Spain), NOFFZ Technologies (Germany), Ultrontek (South Korea), Trimble (US), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), CHC Navigation (China), ComNav Technology (China), and Shanghai Viyur Technology (China).

GNSS Simulator Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment in the GNSS Simulator Market is increasingly focused on enhancing simulation accuracy, expanding multi-constellation capabilities, and supporting advanced positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) applications. Hardware manufacturers and software developers are investing in configurable simulation platforms that reproduce complex satellite signals, support receiver validation, and enable controlled testing under challenging operating conditions. Investment priorities also include scalable software architectures, automated test environments, and integration with hardware-in-the-loop systems to address the requirements of aerospace, defense, automotive, and telecommunications customers. In October 2025, Keysight Technologies completed its acquisition of Spirent Communications for approximately USD 1.46 billion (£1.16 billion). The acquisition brings together Keysight's electronic design and test capabilities with Spirent's satellite emulation, positioning, and network testing portfolio.

Capital allocation is also shaped by the need to validate resilient navigation technologies and improve testing efficiency across increasingly complex GNSS environments. Manufacturers, research institutions, and system integrators are prioritizing solutions that support multi-frequency signals, multiple satellite constellations, and repeatable testing scenarios. These requirements create opportunities for established test-equipment suppliers and specialized simulation vendors to expand product capabilities and serve a broader range of commercial and government customers.

Revenue Shift Context

The GNSS Simulator Market is characterized by demand for increasingly integrated testing solutions that combine signal generation, simulation software, and application-specific validation capabilities. Manufacturers and system integrators require platforms that can support different satellite constellations, receiver configurations, and testing environments. This creates commercial opportunities across hardware, software, and services, including installation and integration, consulting, training and enablement, support and maintenance, and managed services.

As GNSS-enabled systems expand across aerospace, defense, automotive, telecommunications, and other applications, suppliers are positioned to address a broader range of testing requirements. Software flexibility, system integration, and technical support can complement simulator hardware, enabling vendors to serve customers throughout product development, validation, and operational testing. These requirements support diversified revenue opportunities across the GNSS simulator value chain.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the GNSS technology ecosystem are focused on expanding positioning capabilities, strengthening product portfolios, and combining complementary engineering expertise. In October 2025, Keysight Technologies completed its acquisition of Spirent Communications, bringing satellite emulation and positioning test capabilities into its broader electronic test and measurement portfolio. In February 2026, Safran Electronics & Defense acquired Syntony to reinforce its capabilities in resilient GNSS and hybrid positioning technologies. These transactions show strategic consolidation among companies in adjacent GNSS technology areas, but they should not be interpreted as direct evidence of GNSS Simulator Market revenue growth.

GNSS SIMULATOR MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, OCTOBER 2025-FEBRUARY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2026 Acquisition Safran Electronics & Defense (France) Syntony (France) Safran acquired Syntony to strengthen its resilient GNSS and hybrid positioning portfolio, including technologies for positioning in environments where conventional satellite signals are limited or unavailable. October 2025 Acquisition Keysight Technologies (US) Spirent Communications (UK) Keysight completed its acquisition of Spirent for approximately USD 1.46 billion (£1.16 billion), combining its test-and-measurement expertise with Spirent's satellite emulation, positioning, and network-testing capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The GNSS Simulator Market remains competitive, with leading test-and-measurement and satellite navigation technology providers differentiating themselves through advanced signal generation, multi-constellation simulation, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) validation capabilities. Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Safran, and VIAVI Solutions are key participants, offering GNSS simulation platforms for receiver testing, aerospace and defense applications, and resilient navigation development. IFEN specializes in GNSS simulation systems for research, receiver validation, and aviation applications. Other participants, including WORK Microwave, QASCOM, M3 Systems, and TeleOrbit, contribute through specialized simulation platforms and GNSS testing solutions.

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