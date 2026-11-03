Fiestóncito Brings Local Culture, Small Businesses and Community Together at L.A. LIVE

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / AEG's Fiestóncito returned to L.A. LIVE on October 24, bringing together local artists, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and families for a free, all-ages celebration of culture, creativity and community in Los Angeles.

Held at Peacock Place at L.A. LIVE, the event created a welcoming space for Angelenos to connect while giving local entrepreneurs, artists and community organizations a platform to reach new audiences. Through small-business vendors, nonprofit resources, arts programming, music and sports, Fiestóncito highlighted the people and organizations that contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of Los Angeles.

At the heart of the event was a mercadito, inspired by the tradition of Latin American community marketplaces. Ten local small businesses and independent makers showcased apparel, hand-painted crafts, jewelry, botanical and herbal products, and Oaxacan artisan goods. For participating entrepreneurs, the marketplace offered an opportunity to introduce their businesses and creative work to new customers in one of downtown Los Angeles' most visible gathering places.

Community organizations were also central to the event. CARECEN, which supports Central American communities, joined Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory and Las Fotos Project, which empowers young women through photography, to connect attendees with information about their programs and services. Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan also participated, sharing health and wellness resources with families.

By bringing these organizations into a free community event, Fiestóncito provided nonprofits with another way to raise awareness of their work and connect directly with residents in an accessible setting.

Arts and recreation created additional opportunities for participation. Attendees contributed to an interactive community mural and took part in arts and crafts, while sports offered another point of connection. The LA Kings hosted a puck shoot as part of the team's Hockey Development Program, which introduces young people to the sport, while the LA Galaxy invited attendees to test their skills through an interactive goal shoot.

Local artists also helped shape the celebration. Los Angeles-based DJs CHABOI and Bianca Maieli of Suelta DJ Collective, along with MIDI Riperton of Ladies of Sound, provided music throughout the event, while Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar provided food and beverages.

Fiestóncito was supported by Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, with AXS, AEG DEI, Mister Psychedelia and L.A. LIVE serving as event partners. The collaboration brought businesses, nonprofits, artists and sports organizations together to create an inclusive space where local voices could be elevated and neighbors could connect.

By bringing local businesses, nonprofits, artists, sports organizations and families together, Fiestóncito created a space where community organizations could broaden their reach, entrepreneurs could gain visibility and Angelenos could connect through culture, creativity and shared experiences.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fiest%c3%b3ncito-brings-local-culture-small-businesses-and-community-together-1245843