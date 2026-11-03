KOVEMOTO: KOVE UNVEILS FIVE NEW MODELS AND 2027 RACING LINEUPS AT EICMA

KOVE UNVEILS FIVE NEW MODELS AND 2027 RACING LINEUPS AT EICMA

MILAN, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KOVE unveiled the 125 RALLY, 350 RALLY and 650RR at EICMA on 3 November 2026, alongside the BONIC and E-500RR electric motorcycles, KOVE Electronic Clutch and its 2027 racing lineups.

KOVE specializes in premium motorcycles, combining in-house R&D with experience from top-level international racing to strengthen its engineering capabilities. Building on established models such as the 450 RALLY and 800X, the new models expand KOVE's lineup across rally, supersport and electric motorcycles, reinforcing its position at the forefront of China's premium motorcycle industry.

Both the 125 RALLY and 350 RALLY feature 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. At 122kg dry weight, the 125 offers a lightweight entry into adventure riding, while the 350 combines a 349.9cc engine, 21L tank and long-travel suspension for longer rides, with Dual Counter-Balancers to reduce vibration and dry-sump lubrication to support demanding off-road use.

The 650RR features an all-new 645cc inline-four engine with electronic throttle control, delivering 80kW at 13,000rpm and 60N•m at 11,000rpm for responsive power delivery. Its high-strength twin-spar frame and aluminium subframe are complemented by a six-axis IMU, bi-directional quickshifter and cornering ABS, combining strong performance, chassis stability and advanced electronic control.

The electronic BONIC combines bird-bone-inspired biomimetic structure with Dakar-informed chassis tuning, focusing on lightweight design and off-road control. E-500RR pairs KOVE's self-developed liquid-cooled axial-flux motor with a race-tuned chassis, targeting power above 50kW and weight below 150kg.

KOVE Electronic Clutch, developed in-house, uses sensor inputs to control clutch engagement and disengagement. It offers Manual, Automatic and Automated Manual modes. The roadmap targets the three combustion models for 2027 H2 and KEC for 2028 H1.

KOVE made its Dakar debut in 2023 with all three motorcycles finishing. In 2025, KOVE factory rider Beñat Fernández won the WorldSSP300 title. In 2026, the 450RR, WorldSPB's smallest-displacement motorcycle, scored 20 points and set a race lap record at Assen, while Neels Theric claimed three Dakar Rally2 stage wins.

For 2027, European champion Iker García and WorldSPB race winner Antonio Torres join KOVE's planned 650RR WorldSPB campaign. French enduro champion Hugo Blanjoue joins Neels Theric and Sunier in rally.

KOVE continually applies data from Dakar and top-level racing to product development, translating its pursuit of peak racing performance into advances in its production motorcycles. With racing as its proving ground, KOVE delivers dependability on every ride.

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