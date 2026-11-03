PRATUS and FATHOM Selected by the USDA to Modernize Situational Awareness and Operational Coordination

Partnership Combines PRATUS with FATHOM Training and Implementation Services to Strengthen Information Sharing and Decision Support

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / PRATUS and FATHOM have teamed to support the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Office of Homeland Security (OHS) in modernizing operational reporting, situational awareness, and enterprise-wide coordination across both routine operations and incident response. Overseeing department-wide continuity, OHS monitors threats to personnel, assets, and agricultural infrastructure and provides leadership with timely, actionable information to inform mission-critical decisions.

This partnership marks an important milestone for USDA's OHS, blending training and implementation services with an advanced operational platform to strengthen the office's coordination and response capabilities.

"From platform configuration and optimization to user training and ongoing support, we're helping USDA personnel confidently integrate PRATUS into their daily operations and effectively carry out their missions," said FATHOM Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Stephanie Lundblad.

Successful mission execution requires both the right technology and the ability to put it to work.

"The USDA needed a single environment to bring together people, information, and operations," said PRATUS CEO and Co-Founder Sean Griffin. "And that's exactly what PRATUS was built to do."

Supporting Faster, More Informed Decisions Across USDA OHS

To plan for, mitigate, and respond to threats that could impact the U.S. food and agriculture system, OHS needed a solution for real-time information, unified coordination, and decision support. From situational awareness to natural disasters and everything in between, OHS must quickly gather mission-critical information, coordinate across stakeholders, and deliver prompt, actionable insights to USDA leadership.

With PRATUS, OHS can now collect, organize, and share operational information across USDA and partners more efficiently, helping teams to:

Coordinate across teams and agencies from a shared operational platform

Report and share information from a standardized environment

Accelerate reporting and updates to leadership

Monitor threats, incidents, and impacts in real time

Deliver decision-ready information to leadership

Rather than relying on multiple systems, emails, spreadsheets, and reports, PRATUS gives USDA and its partners a centralized environment for intelligence sharing, coordination, and reporting, while maintaining security and access controls through its deployment within Microsoft Azure Government.

"OHS's operations required more than visibility into assets," said PRATUS President and Co-Founder, Roger Coleman. "They needed a trusted environment where information can be shared, validated, and acted upon without compromising security. By combining PRATUS with Microsoft's secure government cloud, USDA gains a common operating environment that enables teams to coordinate more effectively and deliver decision-ready information to leadership and partners."

About PRATUS

PRATUS is a commercial off-the-shelf solution and Microsoft partner that delivers enterprise situational awareness, unified information sharing and coordination, and decision support for routine operations through large-scale response. Learn more at pratus.disastertech.com .

About FATHOM

FATHOM, an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), helps organizations maximize the value of their software investments. Through software strategy, implementation, workforce enablement, training, and ongoing optimization, FATHOM transforms powerful technology into practical, effective capability. Learn more at fathom-tech.com .

PRATUS

Stefanie Babb

sbabb@disastertech.com

(703) 831-1824

FATHOM

Nicolle Bogden

info@fathom-tech.com

SOURCE: PRATUS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pratus-and-fathom-selected-by-the-usda-to-modernize-situational-a-1245407