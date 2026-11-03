Rumors are circulating in the solar industry that Hanwha Q-Cells is preparing to withdraw from the market and shut down operations by early 2027. The speculation has been fueled by reports of the company's products being sold at unusually low prices. In response to an inquiry from pv magazine, a company spokesperson firmly denied the rumors. "Q-Cells is not ceasing its operations in Europe," he said. However, the spokesperson confirmed that, following "ongoing reviews and close monitoring of its subsidiaries," parent company Hanwha Q-Cells has decided to refocus its German subsidiary exclusively ...

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