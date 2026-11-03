Forge's R&R Forum 2026 draws investors seeking hospitality deals, development opportunities and partners

The Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum returns to Athens, 16-18 November, with more than 500 industry professionals expected from over 30 countries. With 78% of confirmed investors seeking investment opportunities and major firms including Blackstone, Brookfield and KSL Capital Partners among those registered, the forum will connect capital with hospitality businesses and projects.

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge (formerly Questex)'s Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R) returns to Greece on 16-18 November 2026, bringing together investors, hotel owners, developers, operators and brands across leisure hospitality and living real estate.

The commercial intent of the investor audience is clear. Among confirmed investors, 78% are looking for investment opportunities, 55% are interested in investing in projects and 70% are seeking potential partners. Other objectives include connecting with hotel brands (48%), seeking advisory services (23%) and selling a hotel (13%).

Registered organisations include leading institutional and alternative investment firms, private equity groups, investment and asset managers, hotel owners and developers. Among them are Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, KSL Capital Partners, Aroundtown, Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), Cain International and Stoneweg Hospitality, alongside Cedar Capital Partners, Valpre Capital, Mohari Hospitality, L+R Hotels, Quest Capital, Yellow Tree Group, Covivio and Premia Properties.

Together, these organisations represent a broad cross-section of the hospitality investment landscape, from global capital providers and listed real estate groups to specialist hospitality investors and regional development companies. Their presence creates opportunities to connect capital with hotel assets, development projects, destinations and potential operating partners.

The international audience reflects the breadth of the market, with one in five confirmed investors coming from the UK and Spain, alongside strong representation from Greece, Italy, the UAE and France. More than 500 senior industry professionals from over 30 countries are expected to attend.

A more investor-led programme

R&R Forum 2026 puts greater emphasis on the perspectives of those investing in, owning and developing hospitality and residential assets. Investors, owners and developers account for 40% of this year's confirmed speakers, bringing more direct insight into investment decisions, development strategies and asset performance.

Featured speakers include:

Horacio Alcala , Managing Director - Hospitality, Quest Capital

, Managing Director - Hospitality, Quest Capital Miguel Casas Albandor , Managing Director, Stoneweg Hospitality

, Managing Director, Stoneweg Hospitality Marinos Giannopoulos , CEO, Enterprise Greece

, CEO, Enterprise Greece Ana Ivanovic , Head of Originations and Capital Formation, London + Regional

, Head of Originations and Capital Formation, London + Regional Elena Lazarou , Director General, ELIAMEP

, Director General, ELIAMEP Dimitris Manikis , President, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA

, President, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA Luis Picas , Investments Managing Director, HI Partners

, Investments Managing Director, HI Partners Ina Plunien , Senior Vice President - Hospitality, Cain

, Senior Vice President - Hospitality, Cain Daniel Von Barloewen , Senior Vice President, Head of Global Mixed-Use Development, Accor

, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Mixed-Use Development, Accor María Zarraluqui, Senior Vice President, Global Hyatt Inclusive Collection Growth and Owner Relations, Hyatt

Under the theme 'Conviction in Leisure', the programme will examine where investment opportunities are emerging, how changing consumer expectations are reshaping leisure demand, and how investors and hospitality businesses can build differentiated assets for long-term value.

Discussions will cover investment strategies, destination potential and opportunities across luxury and lifestyle hotels, resorts, branded residences, mixed-use destinations and leisure-led real estate.

Join the conversation

R&R Forum 2026 takes place at the Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso on the Athenian Riviera, Greece, from 16-18 November.

Explore the 2026 programme and registration options to plan your participation.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com .

Media contact:

Leah Braithwaite

Marketing Director

leah.braithwaite@forgelive.com