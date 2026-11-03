KeyBank Foundation Invests $300,000 in Mass Insight's AP Pathways Program

Multi-year funding will help expand career-connected Advanced Placement pathways that prepare Massachusetts students for college, careers and long-term economic mobility.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / As the demands of higher education and the workforce continue to evolve, students need more than academic preparation alone. They also need clear pathways that connect classroom learning to future opportunities. To help bridge that gap, KeyBank Foundation has awarded Mass Insight Education & Research a $300,000 grant to support the development and expansion of its new AP Pathways Program.

The investment reflects KeyBank Foundation's commitment to advancing educational opportunity and workforce readiness while helping students gain the skills, experiences and confidence needed to succeed after high school.

Creating Clearer Pathways from High School to College and Careers

Building on the success of Mass Insight's AP STEM & English Program, which has expanded access to Advanced Placement coursework across Massachusetts for nearly two decades, the AP Pathways Program is designed to help students connect rigorous academics with their personal interests, career goals and the needs of today's workforce.

The initiative aims to create a more intentional link between AP coursework, college credit opportunities and career exploration while helping students develop durable employability skills that can support success in a variety of postsecondary pathways.

"At KeyBank, we believe expanding educational opportunities helps students reach their full potential and strengthens the communities we serve," said Matt Hummel, Connecticut/Massachusetts Market President for KeyBank. "The AP Pathways program provides students with access to rigorous coursework and the academic support needed to pursue their college and career goals. We're proud to support Mass Insight in this effort to help more students succeed and open doors to a brighter future."

The program will launch in Hampden County, where Mass Insight will work with school leaders and workforce partners to align educational pathways with regional labor market needs and student aspirations. Participating students will engage in career planning, explore AP course options connected to future goals and take part in Summer Bridge experiences focused on building critical employability skills.

Preparing Students for a Changing Economy

The AP Pathways Program is designed to help students earn valuable, portable and stackable credits and credentials recognized by higher education institutions and employers.

"As we look to our next chapter, AP Pathways represents an exciting evolution of our AP work and our growing focus on helping students leave high school ready to navigate both college and career," said Andrea Wolfe, President and CEO of Mass Insight. "We are so grateful that through KeyBank Foundation's continued support, we can build and test an innovative new model that connects students' interests and aspirations with postsecondary opportunities."

"We want every student to see a clear connection between what they are learning today and the opportunities available to them tomorrow," said Michelle Mercado, Chief Program Officer at Mass Insight. "Through career-connected AP pathways, we're helping schools support more students to succeed in challenging AP courses while building the durable skills and career knowledge they need to thrive beyond high school."

Expanding Opportunity Through Education

By investing in innovative approaches to college and career readiness, KeyBank Foundation and Mass Insight are working to create stronger pathways to educational attainment, workforce success and economic mobility.

The AP Pathways Program represents a shared commitment to helping more students graduate with the knowledge, skills and credentials needed to pursue their ambitions with confidence, whether their next step leads to college, a career or both.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-invests-300-000-in-mass-insights-ap-pathways-prog-1245893