Smarsh accelerates AI-powered communications governance with new capabilities, connected workflows, and measurable customer outcomes

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the October 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions for the third consecutive year. The recognition comes as Smarsh accelerates AI innovation across its platform, including AskSmarsh AI, the Smarsh MCP Server, and intelligent agents. These capabilities help the world's largest regulated enterprises surface risk faster, reduce manual review, and connect governed communications data with enterprise AI workflows.

The cloud-native Smarsh platform provides the foundation for this work, helping organizations maintain visibility and control across an expanding range of communications channels. It supports regulated enterprises as they adapt to evolving business and compliance needs.

"The world's largest regulated enterprises need technology they can depend on to manage growing complexity while embracing new opportunities with AI," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "Over the past year, we've continued to expand our platform, advance AI-powered intelligence, and deliver measurable improvements in how our customers identify and manage risk. We believe our recognition as a Leader reflects our commitment to combining proven enterprise-scale execution with continuous innovation that helps customers move forward with confidence."

Continued Platform Momentum and Measurable Customer Impact

Smarsh's recognition follows a year of continued investment in enterprise-scale communications governance, AI-powered intelligence, and capabilities that help regulated organizations manage growing complexity. Key developments include:

Enterprise-scale AI outcomes: Through its strategic collaboration with AWS, Smarsh has demonstrated how AI can improve compliance operations at scale. One leading global investment bank reduced reviewer workload by 77% across millions of alerts, with less than a 2% decrease in risk detection.

Through its strategic collaboration with AWS, Smarsh has demonstrated how AI can improve compliance operations at scale. One leading global investment bank reduced reviewer workload by 77% across millions of alerts, with less than a 2% decrease in risk detection. AI-powered compliance intelligence: Smarsh has expanded its AI capabilities across the platform, including AskSmarsh AI, Smarsh AI Assistant, and AI agents such as Intelligent Agent designed to help compliance teams surface risk faster, reduce manual review, and improve reviewer capacity.

Smarsh has expanded its AI capabilities across the platform, including AskSmarsh AI, Smarsh AI Assistant, and AI agents such as Intelligent Agent designed to help compliance teams surface risk faster, reduce manual review, and improve reviewer capacity. Governance for GenAI channels: Smarsh has extended compliance support across Microsoft 365 Copilot, OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise, and Claude Enterprise, helping organizations govern employee use of generative AI alongside traditional communications channels.

Smarsh has extended compliance support across Microsoft 365 Copilot, OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise, and Claude Enterprise, helping organizations govern employee use of generative AI alongside traditional communications channels. Open, connected compliance workflows: New capabilities including the Smarsh MCP Server enable customers to connect governed communications data with enterprise AI applications and workflows while maintaining compliance controls.

Smarsh's innovation and customer impact have earned recognition across the industry. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 for the 19th consecutive year, received a 2026 Business Intelligence Group AI Excellence Award in the "Fraud Detection and Prevention" category, and was included on the Portland Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private 100 Companies list.

Learn more about Smarsh communications governance solutions.

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. To access the October 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, visit https://www.smarsh.com/report/gartner-magic-quadrant-dcga.

Gartner Report Citation

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Rizvan Hussain, Apurva Singh, 29 October 2026

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About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in communications data. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning nine of the top 10 banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors, and U.S. state and local government agencies. Follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com