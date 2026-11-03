Strategic transaction expands Invenio Financial's presence in the bankruptcy asset class, adding an established portfolio, forward-flow arrangements, and specialized investment capabilities.

PCA Global Ventures is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Invenio Financial ("Invenio"), has acquired the bankruptcy portfolio and investment platform of Magnolia Lane Partners ("Magnolia Lane"), a recognized specialist in purchasing bankruptcy assets.

The transaction includes Magnolia Lane's existing owned bankruptcy portfolio, current forward-flow arrangements, and established bankruptcy purchasing operations, marking an important milestone in Invenio's continued growth and diversification by establishing a meaningful presence in the bankruptcy asset class and creating a foundation for future investment and expansion.

Magnolia Lane has developed specialized capabilities to identify, evaluate, and acquire bankruptcy assets. Combining this expertise with Invenio's existing infrastructure, financial resources, and operational capabilities positions the business to pursue further investment in a specialized and evolving segment of the financial services marketplace.

"We are delighted to add Magnolia Lane Partners' bankruptcy portfolio and investment capabilities to Invenio," said Rebekah Luebcke, Chief Operating Officer of Invenio. "Entering this asset class represents a promising next chapter in Invenio's growth. Magnolia Lane Partners has built an exceptional operation, and we see tremendous potential to build upon that foundation. By bringing together their specialized expertise and our broader operational capabilities, we are well positioned to grow this business and establish a meaningful presence in the bankruptcy market."

As part of the transaction, Rory Liebhart, former principal of Magnolia Lane, will join the Invenio team, bringing his experience, industry relationships, and specialized knowledge to support the continued development and expansion of the business.

"I am thrilled to be joining Invenio and becoming part of the broader PCA Global Ventures organization," said Liebhart. "We have worked hard to build Magnolia Lane Partners into a strong and respected bankruptcy acquisition business, and we are excited about what lies ahead. Invenio brings the resources, infrastructure, and talented people necessary to take what we've built to an entirely new level. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to expand our capabilities, pursue new investments, and build something truly meaningful together."

This investment reflects PCA Global Ventures' broader strategy of identifying complementary businesses and investment opportunities that expand the organization's capabilities, diversify its portfolio, and create sustainable long-term growth. Through Invenio, the enterprise will continue to pursue strategic expansion supported by specialized market expertise, disciplined acquisition strategies, and scalable operations.

About PCA Global Ventures

PCA Global Ventures is the parent company of the Phillips Cohen Associates, Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry brands. For nearly three decades, these companies have specialized in compassionate deceased account care, compliant recovery services, technology driven debt settlement solutions, and strategic acquisitions. By combining regulatory expertise with empathy driven engagement, the group protects client reputations while delivering respectful outcomes for consumers. Additionally, as pioneers in estate management services, their cloud-based tools simplify intergenerational estate management for executors and beneficiaries. With a long-standing reputation for empathetic and innovative programs, PCA Global Ventures provides the structure, leadership, and operational efficiency to support long term growth and scalability across its family of brands.

About Invenio Financial

Since 2004, Invenio Financial has been the global leader in specialty debt portfolio acquisitions and management. Through strategic portfolio acquisitions, Invenio delivers measurable financial results while protecting the brand reputations of clients across a wide range of specialized segments including deceased/probate, debt settlement, cease desist, consumer, and small business portfolios. By combining proprietary analytics, compassionate recovery practices, and proven operational excellence, Invenio maximizes returns for financial institutions, fintechs, utilities, and other partners across North America, Europe, and Australia.

About Magnolia Lane Partners

Magnolia Lane Partners is a specialized bankruptcy asset investment business with an established platform dedicated to identifying, evaluating, and purchasing bankruptcy portfolios. Its acquisition expertise, industry relationships, and portfolio management capabilities have created a strong foundation for continued development within Invenio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103124400/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Society22 PR

pcaglobal@society22pr.com