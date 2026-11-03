Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Bluberi today announced the appointment of Kate Lowenhar-Fisher as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, reinforcing the company's investment in the legal, regulatory, and governance infrastructure needed to support its next phase of growth.

Kate Lowenhar-Fisher, Bluberi Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

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As Bluberi expands its North American footprint following it's licensing in Nevada at the end of 2025, and advances its digital gaming strategy, Lowenhar-Fisher will lead the company's legal and compliance functions. Her priorities include strengthening product and regulatory compliance, developing an in-house legal team, advancing corporate governance and enterprise risk management, and promoting a company-wide culture of compliance.

"We've got a big goal: to be the best-run business in the industry," said Andrew Burke, CEO of Bluberi. "For that to be true, each department needs to be the best in its field. Kate is one of the best in hers, and she'll be a key piece as we keep building a great company."

Lowenhar-Fisher brings more than two decades of experience in gaming law, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and commercial transactions. Her executive background includes oversight of global gaming compliance at IGT and leadership of legal, compliance, and enterprise risk management functions at Everi Holdings, where she also managed a $6.3 billion merger and acquisition. Earlier in her career, she practiced gaming law at Dickinson Wright and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, advising on regulatory matters, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and digital gaming.

"I'm excited to join Bluberi at such an important time in the company's growth," said Lowenhar-Fisher. "The gaming industry is one I've been passionate about throughout my career, and I look forward to bringing my experience in gaming law, regulatory compliance, and business strategy to the team. Bluberi has built a strong presence in the industry, and I'm looking forward to working alongside its leadership team to support the company's continued growth and success."

At Bluberi, Lowenhar-Fisher will help build and mature the legal and compliance capabilities that support the company's expanding operations. This includes strengthening internal processes and oversight, providing legal expertise closer to the business, and ensuring regulation and product compliance remain integral to decision-making as the company grows. Her leadership will also support Bluberi's digital gaming initiatives and help align risk management and governance practices with the scale of its business.

Bluberi's investment in this function reflects its commitment to responsible growth and to maintaining strong regulatory relationships across the jurisdictions in which it operates. By elevating legal and compliance leadership and embedding a culture of compliance throughout the organization, the company is focused on building a foundation that supports long-term growth while upholding the standards expected of an established gaming industry participant.

A recognized leader in gaming law, Lowenhar-Fisher was named one of Global Gaming Business magazine's "25 People to Watch" and has been recognized by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America for her work in gaming law. She serves on the Executive Committee of the International Masters of Gaming Law and sits on the Boards of the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and Nevada PEP. She earned her bachelor's degree in international relations from Stanford University and her Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law.

About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

For more information, visit www.bluberi.com.

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