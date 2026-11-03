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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:03
4,660 Euro
-0,43 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,84018:20
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 18:18 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

For immediate release

03 November 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 July 2026 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 53,782,409.

The Company has purchased a market total of 2,365,270 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 390.31 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 266,859,725 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 334,805,475.

The figure of 334,805,475 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.